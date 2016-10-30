Written by XRhonda Speaks
Sunday, 30 October 2016

image for Hillary Takes Giant Dump In Georgia, Blocks Sewer Pipes
The Clinton campain didn't want to admit that Hillary clogged the sewer pipes in Columbus, Georgia.

At first the Clinton Campaign said that a volunteer accidentally released raw sewage from Hillary's campaign bus into a street drain in Georgia. Now it turns out that Hillary actually took a huge dump in a Georgia restaurant that caused an overflow of sewage into the street.

It seems the trouble started when Clinton went to the bathroom at Ralphie's Ragin' Cajun Kitchen in Columbus, Georgia, and apparently birthed a giant number two that wouldn't flush.

An assistant was able to get a plunger to break up the issue and was eventually able to flush it all down, but somewhere down the main sewer line it backed up again, this time causing a flow of sewage out into the street.

Amid mounting media criticism and several days of questioning by police who could find no corroborating evidence of the initial story, the Clinton campaign finally calculated that it was better to admit the embarrassing truth.

The revelations continue to highlight Clinton's lack of transparency when caught in a mistake or lie, when the actual truth of what happened is not that bad, and in this case it is not even illegal to take and flush a giant dump--but giving false information to the police could get the campaign in hot water.

Her rival Donald Trump seized on the news to criticize her while he was opening a new resort in Ukraine.

"It's just like her long break in the debate, it's disgusting, but the truth is Hillary will be like a giant turd on America when she's president--I mean if she's president--and we may need some patriots to flush and wipe, if you know what I mean."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

