Albuquerque, New Mexico - The Mexican-American Society (MAS) awarded GOP presidential candidate Donald J. Trump the "2016 Bad Hombres Award". Trump became qualified for the award when he spoke in Spanish at the last presidential debate against Hillary Clinton. Trump received the award based on his reputation for being a drug user, criminal and groper of unsuspecting women.

MAS developed the "Bad Hombres Award" last year after Trump accused Mexicans of drug use, crimes and rape. The goal for MAS was to identify these disreputable Mexicans and to deport them.

MAS never guessed that its first recipient would be Trump himself, who is now accused of publicly groping many women without permission.

Billy Bush emceed the affair. In commending Trump, Bush acknowledged former DNC Chair Howard Dean's remark that Trump may have been a cocaine user, given his tendency to sniff throughout the debates.

Bush also commended Trump for various possible crimes, such as racial discrimination claims for housing projects, claims that he hires illegal aliens, claims surrounding use of Trump Foundation proceeds for personal gain, fraud claims against Trump University, theft claims by contractors who provided services to Trump's businesses, and claims that he cheats on his taxes (and maybe his wife).

Bush stated sarcastically, "Drug user? Criminal? Rapist? Hell no, not 'The Donald'. He is a white man so that is impossible!" The mostly Mexican-American crowd laughed until they cried. And then they just cried.

NJ Governor Chris Christie and former NYC Mayor Rudy Giuliani were disappointed that they did not receive the award.

Christie stated, "I held up traffic for days at the George Washington Bridge, putting old people in ambulances at risk, laughed about it each day, all for political retaliation, and once again I am left empty handed."

Stated Giuliani, "I'm sorry, doesn't every old white man grope unsuspecting beautiful women without asking? I certainly do! Why does Trump get all the attention?"

Trump attended the awards ceremony but once he learned the basis for the award, he simply said in Spanish "NO MAS!" and walked off the stage, refusing to be deported.

Christie excitedly accepted the award on Trump's behalf and ran across the stage to grab the trophy just ahead of Giuliani.

"Thank you, thank you! Thank you so much America!" said Christie, in what sounded like the beginning of a prepared presidential victory speech, as he was being escorted out of the country.