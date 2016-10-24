Chuy, from the television program Chelsea Lately, who is also known by his Mexican wrestler name, Mascarita Sagrada, (Holy Little Mask) held a press conference today in Sal Si Puedes, Mexico, in which he revealed that he is the "bad hombre" that Donald J. Trump referenced in the debate with Hilary Clinton.

The press conference was a bit unusual, by American standards, because Chuy/Mascarita was wearing a Mexican Wrestler face mask that covered his entire face except his thick lips. Chuy definitely looked the part of a ban hombre Mexican wrestler. He was dress in white spandex pants, laced black boots, and a red bow tie. He was covered in fierce tattoos. He held the conference over Skype connection.

When asked why he stepped forward to reveal his identify as the "bad hombre" referenced by Trump, Chuy stopped to gather his thoughts and said, "Have you heard about the Napoleon complex? Its real. I may not kick ass, but I will kick the #### out of your ankles. Look at these fists of fury. Put me on the list of those insulted by Mr. Gringo. You may not be able to see it, but I'm standing up for all those insulted by Senor Trump."

Hilary came to the defense of Chuy/Mascarita Sagrada, "Mascarita and I have been friends for years. Actually he was an original FOB (Friend of Bill) and I work with him at the Children's Defense Fund. I thought he was one of the kids. Sorry. I'm fighting for him too, although to tell you the truth I'm kinda afraid of that dude. But I need the short Hispanic men group to push me over the top, if you know what I mean."

For his part, Trump did respond by sending out a tweet, "I'm going to make sure the wall is tall enough to keep this guy on the other side and that should be easy to do. Believe me folks, he is a bad hombre who is friends with Nasty Women."