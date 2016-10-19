Donald Trump calls for their Presidential TV debate in Las Vegas to include comparing tattoos live on air, as he believes the Clinton tats are likely to confirm how terrible an American president she would be.

It's perhaps a natural conclusion to the 2016 Campaign as it shifts away from dealing with any actual political issues to simply asking more and more revealing & elaborate personal questions, in an attempt to highlight each others imperfections.

It's a calculated risk as Trump is rumoured to have recently acquired a full eagle & American flag tattoo across his entire back (but with paperwork backdating the artwork to 2003) and also "SUCK IT, CLINT" down the length of his manhood.

Trump tweeted: "The Clinton tattoos are probably the suckiest around. She's probably got a lame tramp stamp or badly spelled Chinese proverb, maybe a picture of an ex-boyfriend or Bill Cosby or something."

After personal jibes about medical conditions, taxes, private emails and drug taking, both Trump and Clinton are now determined to see just how low they can both go, in the race for the Whitehouse.

Clinton has suggested they work a live "how clean is your underwear" unveiling into the schedule. Other live revelations currently being negotiated include: Internet & eBay purchase history, live reviews from ex-partners and of course a test of stamina in the physical wall building competition.

The final showdown between Trump and Clinton will be a 2-part Halloween special featuring a Lip Sync battle and a Comedy Central Roast of each candidate from the unsuccessful party presidential nominees, which should prove to the world that this process has been well worth the $5 Billion dollars spent so far.