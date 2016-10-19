Written by Aspartame Boy
Rating:
Wednesday, 19 October 2016

image for Hillary's bus has a brown-out
Later everyone hit the head at a rest stop.

Gwinnett County - Georgia - According to Sheriff's Deputy Luis Tinksay, a Democratic (sic) National Committee bus unloaded mass quantities of human waste, including poop, piddle, toilette paper, Depends, syringes, condoms, empty dopamine bottles, and filthy bath water on the street.

A confidential source in the DNC, who only wanted his first name, Bill, used, revealed that the trouble began when the group decided to have a contest to see who could eat the most "nuclear" hot buffalo wings.

Soon after that the dead man's switch released the Wiki leaks about the DNC discussing wet-works three days prior to the Scalia asassination upon which news the poop began to fly inside the bus. There was so much poop in the meager holding tank that it had to be dumped in the street.

This was repeated several times as more unnerving leaks were published. Order was finally restored when Hillary reminded her crew that her supporters were too dumb to read, so not to worry.

After a few Diet Cokes released methanol into their brains they were good to "go".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

