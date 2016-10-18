Alaskan voters will not get information about Donald Trump in their voter pamphlets though his name will be on the ballot.

Voters won't get informed about Gary Johnson either.

Both campaigns missed the August 30th deadline for submitting materials. Josie Bahnke, Alaska's director of elections contacted the Alaska GOP, Paul Ryan, and the Republican National Committee ahead of the deadline in an unsuccessful effort to avoid the omission.

Alaska, a state which has voted Republican since 1964, teeters in a tight race this year.

Why did this happen? Why didn't the Trump campaign submit materials?

Setting aside the argument that this is an example of the Trump campaign's chronic incompetence with details and coordination, let's look closer.

Is there something else going on?

• Was it skipped by the Trump campaign to slight Sarah Palin who "passed" on the RNC convention this summer?

• Were materials diverted and subverted by Clinton operatives in the U.S.P.S.?

• Does the Trump campaign plan to sell the state to the Russians post-election?

• Do Alaskan grizzly bears with access to mail trucks have a nefarious, liberal agenda?

• Do rumored mailings to Alaskans encouraging a write-in campaign for Vladimir Putin indicate foreign interference?

You decide.