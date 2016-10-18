Millville, IA Trump, still on the campaign trail, denied allegations by over a dozen women that he sexually harassed and/or assaulted them.

"Have you seen these women?" asked Trump. "It would be hard to get a blind man to assault them. Now, look at me. I look like a Greek god. I look great, sound great, even smell great. Now why would I ever need to assault any woman? Women throw themselves at me all the time. That's probably what happened here. These women tried to get with me, and when nothing happened, their pitiful fantasy lives made them believe it happened."

"When I'm President, women who accuse me of things won't be around long" declared Trump.