Written by Keith Shirey
Tuesday, 18 October 2016

Melania Trump defended her husband to CNN's Anderson Cooper against sexual assault charges saying, "It's just boy talk."

"When I'm at home I feel like I have two boys there, Junior and Barron, age 10." Ms. Trump continued, "Actually, sometimes I think that Barron is more mature than Donald because he doesn't talk about molesting women," said Ms. Trump.

"Of course that will change as Barron grows older and more immature as his testosterone affects his brain and he will engage in "boy talk" like his dad," she said.

It's all part of the maturation process she said. "When they talk about grabbing women's genitals you know they're mature boys."

She concluded, "Call then boys or men it doesn't matter as long as they can support trophy wives. I must go now Anderson, I have to go shopping."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

