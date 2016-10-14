Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 14 October 2016

An ancient Chinese tomb brought to the U.S. for study turns out to be a drug mule. The two historians credited with finding the tomb were convicted of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. According to police evidence the researchers brought a "significant" amount of weed home in the ancient artifact.

Dr. James Jones, and his lovely assistant Dr. Jane Jones, claimed in their defense they found the pot when working in a remote region of the Xinjiang province in China. According to their statement the drug cache was found in the burial tomb of a shaman that dates back 2,700 years.

Neither the two convicts nor other historians can say why the pot was in the tomb although tombs from that era usually contained items for the deceased to take into their afterlife. The historians insist this shaman happened to want pot with him after moving from his first life to the next one.

The lead detective on the case said she was unable to determine the remaining level of THC in the pot despite her best efforts to figure it out. All she could say was, "yeah, it still rocks."

Jones and Jones are out of jail on their own recognizance pending an appeal.

Make Maryellen Hess Cameron's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Bill Clinton, Donald Trump Caught in Gay Affair

Reports have just surfaced of a gay affair between Donald Trump and Bill Clinton Apparently, The Donald grabs more than just pussies. "Yes", confirmed Trump, "my tie has tested positive for Bill's DNA. Really, though, I just wanted to get the st...
View 'Bill Clinton, Donald Trump Caught in Gay Affair'

Missing cell-tower found in Rockefeller center

"I always had four bars and a clear line" said a distraught Patsy Lang standing in front of what was a cell tower that stood on her land for four years until it mysteriously disappeared "now I got no bars and I had to buy me a five-thousand-foot exte...
View 'Missing cell-tower found in Rockefeller center'

University of Perception Management releases new studies on Election Trash and State of the Onion

The University of Perception Management has just released results of a massive study on "the state of smoke and trash" in the 2016 election. UPM originated in 2003 when the Bush administration demonized and invaded Iraq via claims of non-existent...
View 'University of Perception Management releases new studies on Election Trash and State of the Onion'

American Psychological Association Announces Armageddon: Election Stress Disorder

WASHINGTON - I don't think any American has been able to escape the train wreck that has become our presidential election cycle. It's hard to look away. Even harder to avoid. It has dominated virtually every fiber of American society - from the obses...
View 'American Psychological Association Announces Armageddon: Election Stress Disorder'

Trump Groupie Trucks Clog up Interstate

Drivers looking for ways to avoid traffic jams should take note of the GOP presidential nominee's campaign schedule. According to his transportation manager, Joe the Plumber, the best time to avoid traffic is the day before his rally starts. "Mov...
View 'Trump Groupie Trucks Clog up Interstate'

Area Feminist Just Wants Aggressively Masculine Man to Grab Her by the Pussy

ST. LOUIS, MO - Speaking to reporters on Tuesday, local feminist activist Jessica Bell revealed that all she really, really wants is to be groped by a strange man, preferably one who adheres to rigorously strict gender norms. "Really, the rougher...
View 'Area Feminist Just Wants Aggressively Masculine Man to Grab Her by the Pussy'

Beauty Queens Defend Trump: "If You Didn't Want To Suck His Dick, You Didn't Have To Enter Contest"

New York, NY - A chorus of former beauty queens in Donald Trump sponsored beauty pageants today held a press conference to address charges of sexual harassment against the Republican Presidential Candidate. "We are here to say that Donald Trump...
View 'Beauty Queens Defend Trump: "If You Didn't Want To Suck His Dick, You Didn't Have To Enter Contest"'

Trump's New Sexy Deportation Force: ASS

Apprehending Swarthy Suspects After facing criticism for his treatment of women, Donald Trump says his new all female deportation force, ASS, is proof once again of the opportunities he creates for women. The crass billionaire touted his newly...
View 'Trump's New Sexy Deportation Force: ASS'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 3?

9 23 7 19
245 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more