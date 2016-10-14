An ancient Chinese tomb brought to the U.S. for study turns out to be a drug mule. The two historians credited with finding the tomb were convicted of marijuana possession with intent to distribute. According to police evidence the researchers brought a "significant" amount of weed home in the ancient artifact.

Dr. James Jones, and his lovely assistant Dr. Jane Jones, claimed in their defense they found the pot when working in a remote region of the Xinjiang province in China. According to their statement the drug cache was found in the burial tomb of a shaman that dates back 2,700 years.

Neither the two convicts nor other historians can say why the pot was in the tomb although tombs from that era usually contained items for the deceased to take into their afterlife. The historians insist this shaman happened to want pot with him after moving from his first life to the next one.

The lead detective on the case said she was unable to determine the remaining level of THC in the pot despite her best efforts to figure it out. All she could say was, "yeah, it still rocks."

Jones and Jones are out of jail on their own recognizance pending an appeal.