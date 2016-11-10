First on the agenda for a defeated US is the re-branding of Emperor OctoTumpus new playpen.



"Given i will be suspending the Constitution as it is such a nuisance it didn't seem right to keep the name of the old country. All that nonsense about liberty, freedom and fairness for all will be thrown out and so to re-brand America Trumpica seems such a natural and fun thing to do" he bragged.

When nervous reporters asked if that was what his voters wanted he looked strangely at reporters and boomed "you guys still don't seem to get it. What on earth has election promises got to do with administrative policies?".

His entourage was then seem to be taking names whilst he drilled into the press promising reforms on journalism unlike anything this country has ever seen. He shouted that he "would appoint a special prosecutor to hunt down all you progressives, especially the ones who thought they could write whatever they liked. From now on all news stories must be authorised by my public relations department."

He has also ordered the removal of Lincoln to replace it with his own face. "Lincoln and all that democracy rubbish is old world now, we live in a grand new era of corporate business freedom and I am the face of Trumpica now". He has also ordered all public buildings and monuments to be renamed in his honour. He also will rename Airforce One TrumpAir.