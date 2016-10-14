Written by SPenfield1994
Friday, 14 October 2016

Washington, DC-Saying that the decision was "safest for the whole word", President Obama has issued an executive order calling for the immediate and complete disarmament of all nuclear weapons in the United States. At a press conference on Friday, the President stated that this was a precautionary move "just in case Trump is elected.", commenting that "We can't take any chances."

After Trump has repeatedly made concerning comments about how he would utilize the US military as Commander-in-Chief, such as stating he would "bomb the shit out of ISIS" or attack terrorists' families, President Obama and his top advisors have finally decided to remove the US of its nuclear capabilities. "This was not an easy decision," Obama began. "But we feel that it is necessary to avoid something catastrophic if Donald Trump were to win the election."

Throughout his campaign, Trump has offered praise for dictators around the world, including Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un, while advocating for war crimes, breaking international treaties, and the use of weapons of mass destruction. For these reasons and many more, Obama continued, "We cannot have an arsenal of nuclear weapons available for Donald Trump to use. It would be irresponsible."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

