Friday, 14 October 2016

image for Emporer OctoTrumpus™ to sue America
OctoTrumpus™ says enough of Mr. Nice Guy - instructs minions to start Mother of all Retributions

Clearly losing the battle for domination of Earth an outraged Emporer OctoTrumpus™ has threatened to sue America.

He has sent a cease and desist letter to every American this morning demanding loyalty to him personally and that anyone who speaks out against him will be a target of the special prosecutor he will appoint to inflict life destroying litigation upon those fools still clinging to outdated decent family values.

Based on his gagging litigation of the media especially those Unamerican mungrels at the New York Times he is now ready to ramp up his litigation against ordinary families that don't toe the line.

Emporer OctoTrumpus™ supporters have rallied behind him at the latest outrageous fabricated groping accusations against him.

Emporer OctoTrumpus™ mentor Putinhere™ has today lauded OctoTrumpus™ for his brave stand against American corruption saying he was truly a honourable Neo-Stalinist. He also agreed with OctoTrumpus™ that his daughter is indeed a 'nice piece of ass'.

Kim-Jong-ill is said to have made inquiries about hiring some of his advisors, which he states "that guy really know hows to keep a country well managed".

Remaining Nazis have issued a collective statement applauding his racial vilification and said he is second only to Hitler. They have recommended he re-purpose his gulag at Guantanamo Bay for domestic political dissidents.

Meanwhile Psychologists who made 'hurtful' comments that Emporer OctoTrumpus™ was merely a meglamanic sociopath and was displaying all the attributes of Hyper-Narrcistic Syndrome would be the target of 'kill or capture orders' once he was elected and in control of the CIA and the Army.

"Other countries need not worry about Emporer OctoTrumpus™ foreign policies", spruked the BetaPredator™, "he will be busy with his domestic retribution campaign for quite a while after he is elected"

A long list of unhinged fanatic luminaries including Pol Pot, Idi Amin Dada, Robert Mugabe, John Howard, Hitler, Chairman Mao, Benito Mussolini, Lenin, Tony Abbott, Saddam Hussein, Gadafi, Aleksandr Lukashenko, Bashar al-Assad, and George Bush have all signed an international alliance with OctoTrumpus™ which states "this liberal democracy thing has failed and is a relic of the past, and truly Emporer OctoTrumpus™ is trying to make America great again and it is in the best interests of ordinary Americans to vote accordingly".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

