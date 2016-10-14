Washington DC - While Hillary Clinton's campaign is subject to the "drip, drip, drip" of embarrassing emails, Republican nominee Donald Trump's Presidential Campaign is facing a deluge of stories about past sexual conduct that has taken a serious toll in his standing in national polls. T

he latest involves a crash landing of a Boeing 727 in the year 2003 in the Atlantic Ocean. A model and that year's Ms. Iceland sat next to Trump during the crash and has come forth with allegations that Mr. Trump made lewd remarks during the entire period of the crash. Witnesses on the flight have also come forward and confirmed the beauty queen's story.

Prior to the crash, there was a great deal of turbulence, to which Trump was alleged to have responded by saying "I like the way the turbulence makes your tits bounce." The beauty queen said Trump demanded a passing stewardess stand in front of him so he could watch her tits bounce too.

"The captain had just ordered her back to her seat," the beauty queen said. "She said she had to get back to her seat and Trump replied he would like to get in the back of her seat too - with his fucking hard cock."

Trump say he told her to be careful, that his seat was "as hard as a fucking rock."

The beauty queen alleges that when the fasten seatbelt light came on, Trump unzipped his fly and told her he thought the "whip on your wang" light had come on. He then said "if this plane starts going down, you should too" and advised her to breathe as normally as she could, albeit only though her nose.

As the plane was in a nose dive, Trump said they would most likely be underwater and offered use of his dong as a snorkel.

"He told me it would be most effective if it was erect," she said, claiming also that he told her stroking is balls would release oxygen through his dickhole, which she could then breathe out through her nostrils.

"He said 'nostrils' a lot," she said. "Almost as much as he talked about my tits and his cock."

Trump allegedly warned the beauty queen that if she "made the rookie mistake of breathing through her mouth, she might gulp down and choke on saltwater.

"He mentioned brine too," she said. "He said it could prove toxic if mixed with his ejaculate."

The Trump campaign is denying the allegations as are some members of the flight crew, who described Mr. Trump's conduct on the flight as "gentlemanly," saying he let everyone go ahead of him down the slide into the icy cold water.

"He did say his balls were freezing off," one flight attendant said, "but he was responding to the Captain, who swam over to Mr. Trump and complained that his own cock was 'a God Damn icicle' and bitched about 'the high school drop outs' of the Coast Guard 'taking their own damn time" rescuing them.

Four passengers were attacked by sharks, including a midget who was swallowed whole.

Ms. Iceland's name is Ingibjorg Egilsdottir. The Trump campaign spokespeople denying the allegations referred to her as "blondie" because her name is impossible to pronounce. Trump has mocked reporters covering the story, saying they either want to fuck Ms. "what's-her-name too" and are just jealous that he "probably did", or they're "all gay" and want to hump the captain instead. Trump called "homo reporters" "sexist" for assuming the captain was a man.

"Lots of women have cocks, literally millions of them. I have met them in China and get along great with them. Sure, they're robbing our country blind, but they're just taking advantage of our stupid politicians and the corrupt system."

Trump said that whether or not the captain was a woman or man with a cock made no difference.

"Either way, you're all corrupt perverts," Trump said. "What hypocrisy. I'll bet after this, you'll be back in your hotel rooms clutching gravity boots with both hands or giving yourself carpal tunnel with your two hour reach arounds while your buddy types up your bogus stories about me holding on to Ms. Iceland's tits for dear life and singing "mama, I don't wanna die" from Bohemian Rhapsody. Disgusting. How rigged is that?"