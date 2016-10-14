Tired of all the false and unjustified accusations from opportunist gropees, Emporer OctoTrumpus™ has hired Bill Cosby to hose the situation down.

When asked about his new role and his strategy for placating an ever growing raft of complaints he replied, "Oon daba guuci wonga ecka charci wolley dooley". He then went on to tell his fat albert joke about putting a Cessna engine in his car.

When asked what did he really mean he replied,"ouka dunga wally doocha epa epa gondalay ooobie doobie".

Reporters present looked at one another with strange faces and wondered if maybe he had a microphone problem. After getting him a new mic he continued his OctoTrumpus™ defence," yuuka yuuka wanga bungy doobar ecke ecke ning dat ass sobig".

An OctoTrumpus™ henchman that was minding him then reminded reporters present that he was authorised to collect names for litigation and they should be nice to Cosby and not ask such tricky questions.

On the final question asking about Emporer OctoTrumpus™ alleged addiction to predational sexual assaults he replied,"Zip zop wop boopity bop nice piece of ass".