Written by KRS
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 13 October 2016

image for The Wired Street Urinal - an editorial
TRUST ME!

On Wednesday, Republican nominee for President, Donald J. Trump proclaimed he is the messiah. Addressing a crowd of cerebrally anesthetized souls in a state of rapture in West Palm Beach Florida, Trump demonstrated his capacity to mesmerize with a breathtaking litany of prevarications, interpolations, hyperboles, scapegoated entities and balderdash of the likes that is most reminiscent of Hitler's Munich beer hall putsch that will be ninety-three years old on America's plebiscite, Tuesday November 8th 2016. We also pray on the anniversary, Trump is accorded the same rewards Adolph received in 1923.

Claiming a vast conspiracy by a cabal of politicians, media outlets, swine producers and medical practitioners of involuntary vasectomies and lobotomies, Trump, often sniffling, bordered on sedition. Sounding like Marshall Applewhite (Heaven's Gate), Huey Long, and Jim Jones (Jonestown), Trump spoke in near apocalyptic terms and professed only he could lead Americans out of the wilderness. Wake up, America. Has a minority of the electorate absolutely lost the ability to distinguish the difference between a cable TV program from reality? This is not an episode of "House of Cards" folks. As Olympia Dukakis told Cher in the movie "Moonstruck," "Snap out of it." Your lives may be in the crapper now, but as long as you are still breathing, things can get worse - and a vote for Trump ensures that outcome. Trump may have spent a lifetime filing monetary bankruptcy, but that is no rationale for voters declaring intellectual and ethical bankruptcy en masse by enabling a narcissistic, grandiose, voyeuristic, lunatic charlatan with ADD and possibly a robust cocaine habit!

Our editorial board has unanimously concluded not only is Trump manifestly unqualified to be the next President, but he may not possess the credentials to pick up the dog poo in our yards. We do believe he is qualified for immediate admission to the nearest secured mental health facility and is ideally suited to be the poster child for psychotropic chemotherapy. His profound dementia not only firmly establishes him as an outsider but reaffirms he needs to become an insider and soon. As a reasoned community of tenured journalists and observers of domestic and global politics, we declare Donald Trump has the moral authority of Black Death infested vermin and the geopolitical acumen of Mr. Magoo.

In this unprecedented move, our board asserts Donald John Trump is batshit crazy and not only dangerous for this country but likely imminently in danger of harming himself. So far, he has only demonstrated that in words for most of us - those closest to him (not only lenders and investors) recognize the planetary peril he represents but may not want to stop the gravy train his chicanery and machinations represent. We have to do it for them and ourselves.

Make KRS's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Newest flatworm to be named after Giuliani

Last week, a new species of flatworm discovered in Malaysia was named after President Barack Obama as Baracktrema obamai. The scientist making this designation, Thomas R. Platt, chose Mr. Obama, a distant relative, and a person Mr. Platt admires.
View 'Newest flatworm to be named after Giuliani'

Hillary Understimated The Number Of Trump Backers In The Basket of Deplorables

In early September, Hillary Clinton told a fund-raising crowd, "To just be grossly generalistic, you can put half of Trump supporters into what I call the basket of deplorables, right? Racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic, you name i...
View 'Hillary Understimated The Number Of Trump Backers In The Basket of Deplorables'

Clinton Camp Insists Stumbling Incident Had "Nothing to do with" Seeing Huge Puerto Rican Cock

New York (AP) - The video showing Hillary Clinton stumbling into her van and nearly falling before secret service grabbed her shoulders has fueled speculation that the Democratic Presidential candidate may be suffering from undisclosed health ailment...
View 'Clinton Camp Insists Stumbling Incident Had "Nothing to do with" Seeing Huge Puerto Rican Cock'

Clinton Fakes Illness to Convince Voters She is Human

Chappaqua, NY-Democratic Presidential Nominee Hilary Clinton released a statement this past weekend stating that her dizzy spell caught on camera was the result of a case of Pneumonia. This alarmed many registered voters in swing states who were...
View 'Clinton Fakes Illness to Convince Voters She is Human'

Trump Denounces Science as a Democratic Hoax

Monowi, Nebraska From the campaign trail, Donald Trump, at a question and answer session, expressed his views on Science. "Science is a big hoax perpetrated by Hillary and the Democratic Party to hoodwink the American people into believing in glob...
View 'Trump Denounces Science as a Democratic Hoax'

Trump Has Serious Mental Illness

Recent suggestions by medical doctors and psychoanalysts have sparked a national conversation and the media has pressed candidates Clinton and Trump about submitting to a panel of MD's to check their physical health as well as submitting to psychoana...
View 'Trump Has Serious Mental Illness'

Trump Wants His Own Internet

Cawker City, Kansas Donald Trump spoke out against the Internet on his latest campaign stop. "What's the deal with this Internet thing anyways? I don't use it myself, I have everything printed out for me! All I hear is bad things about it. All the...
View 'Trump Wants His Own Internet'

Donald Trump Checkup Said to Reveal He Is Overweight Asshole

New York - Donald J. Trump released on Wednesday the results from his most recent physical examination, revealing that he is overweight, takes a statin for cholesterol, and is an asshole. Although Mr. Trump's weight has been a source of debate, wi...
View 'Donald Trump Checkup Said to Reveal He Is Overweight Asshole'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 multiplied by 3?

4 12 18 7
58 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more