Big Arm, MT Donald Trump, disgraced Republican candidate, explained to the only reporter that showed up to his press conference how he had planned out the entire campaign and everything was going exactly according to plan.

"You notice all the free publicity I get? That way I don't have to take the money from the Republicans. People will forget what they were mad at me about pretty soon anyways. I can't even remember what it was myself" spoke Trump.

When he was reminded about the locker room language exchange that had had more world-wide views than all of Justin Bieber's videos put together, Trump replied, "I don't think anyone realizes how many people that really like locker room language are voting for me now!" insisted Trump to the lone reporter.