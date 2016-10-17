Apprehending Swarthy Suspects

After facing criticism for his treatment of women, Donald Trump says his new all female deportation force, ASS, is proof once again of the opportunities he creates for women.

The crass billionaire touted his newly created deportation force at a rally for people who still support his racism, misogyny, and delusions of grandeur.

"The women of ASS are just incredible, I hired and put together the first team and I hope Homeland Security is going to look at this and take over. Folks, when I nationalize ASS we'll create millions of jobs for women, and when we kick out all the illegals it'll open up even more jobs for our citizens."

The adoring crowd cheered as Trump bellowed on.

"Now I can already hear Rosie O'Donnell crying that I hired these women only for their looks, and that's not true at all. These women have to be in top physical condition for this job, so they can't help it if they look hot in their uniforms."

At her rally in Philadelphia Hillary Clinton sharply criticized Donald Trump's ASS.

"This is a continuation of Trump's behavior of placing himself in a power position over scantily clad women. Even the acronym for his deportation force is something polite people will not say in public and don't want their children repeating either."

US Attorney General Loretta Lynch bluntly cautioned Trump and US citizens about trying to create private deportation forces.

"No person should attempt to take the law into their own hands. Moving, holding or so called citizen deportations of people against their will, is kidnapping."

Trump notoriously tried to "self deport" Jesus Chavez a US citizen originally from Mexico. A rumored multi million dollar settlement to keep Chavez from suing in that case still could not buy his silence about his experience with Donald Trump's security team.

Now that Trump has assembled his own deportation force, his opponents and even his own wife are nervous about if and who he will try to deport next.