Wednesday, 12 October 2016

image for GOP candidates can't drink anymore Kool Aid, taken to parachuting - Determined to jump before Crash Diving into the ground
GOP candidates in the grip of a feverent exodus

After Paul Ryan choked on his glass of 'Jonestown Kool-Aid' he has advised all other Republicans to take up parachuting.

In a state of shock that their candidate has, to their great surprise turned out to be an unhinged Jonestown Cult Leader that is leading them to collective suicide, Republicans have collectively choked on their 'Kool-Aid' and are rushing to sign up for parachuting classes.

All over the Republican world the mantra of '1 2 3 4 5 Pull' can be heard across the halls of politics. Though with some already in free fall towards a very nasty 'face plant', are only counting to 2.

When asked about the new political craze some of the newer devotees seemed more concerned about getting a nice colour for their chute or making sure they looked cool for social media on the way down.

However there is already a disaster looming, as given how quickly some of then had to pack their chutes they are having deployment problems. There seems to be a host of problems with bag lock; horseshoe; slider hangup; line over; two canopies out; line overs and twists; and closed end cells. Others have been more concerned with making sure they have got a live social media feed for their freefall leading some of the veterans to caution about the cost of personal vanity if their chute fails. Though one young Republican was not concerned as he would "gets lots more hits on Tubeface if he did a face plant"

This has left many of them wondering why they got on this dam dodgy Trumphole™ plane in the first place.

In a shocking development just to hand it appears as though the panic is becoming hysterical with some jumping even without a parachute. Apparently they are hoping for a miracle before the inevitable 'face plant'.

Trumphole™ has vowed to appoint a special galactic prosecutor to ensure any Death Star Commanders that defect will go to the most hellish jail of all - A spot on the new series of Galactic Apprenticeshit™

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

