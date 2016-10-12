Written by Jung in the Jungle
Wednesday, 12 October 2016

image for Star Wars Stars find another weak spot - The Trumphole™ CokeNose™
Trumphole™ speaking from his TrumpholeTower™ denies Mobster Cokehead links

Americas most popular Coke Head, Carrie Fisher has stated that the Trumpholes™ sniffles are definitely a CokeNose™ thing.

With the mounting in-fighting for what will be left of the scorched earth, the Trumpholes™ erratic behaviours and his constant debate sniffles are drawing the focus of an army of ex-CokeHeads™.

Fisher, known as the Princess of the Intergalactic Party Girls has been in contact with her brother from the Yoda marriage who is on Kirks team and advised him that from her personal experience the Trumphole™ has got to be a major CokeHead™.

The Earth Defence League is said not be be surprised given his unhinged aggression to all things decent.

Trumphole™ spokesspinner replied to these allegations

"this is the trouble with Washington politics, it is so corrupt and Hillary should be in jail; and I will put her there after the Defence League is crushed; and it is the Mexican rapists who are always climbing over the Texas wall and; she is a women anyway so who takes any notice of her; and I have a strong support base and Republicans are gutless retards; and beauty contests are full of fat pigs; and Putin is not that bad; and Obama isn't American; and Bill Clinton is a whore; and the debates are rigged; and my microphone is not working; and it was just some locker room banter; and the apprentice tapes won't be released or I will kill the producer; and the FBI didn't investigate the e-mail servers; and so that is why I am making America great again".

Medical experts have said there are any number of reasons why he may be sniffling

He could be pregnant
He could have brain fluid leaking into this nose (from excessive brain stress)
He could be on anti-psychotic medication
He could be an aggressive nose picker
He could have got foreign objects (not immigrants) stuck up his nose
or his his lungs could be full of kuck from swallowing his own rhetoric and his body has gone into hyper-revulsion mode

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

