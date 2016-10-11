The Earth Defense League has landed a killer blow on the Trumphole™ Fleet using a variation of Mohamed Alis 'Rope a Dope' strategy and has developed a 'Give the Psychopath Enough Rope to Hang Himself' Gun™

The Earth Defense League headed by Kirk, Spock, Mulder and Skywalker are said to be rejoicing this morning after reeking significant devastation upon Trumphole Fleet™. Spock commented that "the entire fleet appeared to be in headlong retreat with many of Death Star Commanders fleeing for the safer waters of local home bases".

"They look like they have thrown in the towel and are retreating to their own solar system to shore up home defences", Skywalker speculated.

Mulder gave a run down on the lead up the second great set piece battle. "A while ago we noticed that he was a one trick pony and this means if we kept pushing at the bluster shield it was bound to crumble with repeated attacks into an incoherent disarray".

Skywalker was "amazed at how such a toxic force in the universe had been parading as benevolent and fooled so may space cadets, but now that the Trumpholes™ credibility veneer has virtually dissipated we expect they will have to retreat to regroup".

Kirk cautioned everyone "that whilst the battle was indeed a great victory for human values the war was not over yet and the Trumphole™ was still a dangerous sociopath that harboured an extreme hatred of all things decent, it would undoubtably keep fighting".