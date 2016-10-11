Written by mikewadestr
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 11 October 2016

image for Obama Replaces John Kerry with Jack Reacher as the New Secretary of State
I need to kick some ass today.

Trying to secure his legacy, especially when it comes to foreign policy, President Barack Obama replaced reigning Secretary of State, John Kerry, with Jack Reacher. Obama wanted to leave the White House remembered as a tough guy who could handle the likes of Russian President Vladimir Putin as well as North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Jack Reacher made his presence felt on the first day on the job when he beat up Russian Ambassador Sergey Ivanovich Kislyak and one of his attaches during a meeting between the two. When asked why he beat them up Reacher replied:

"Two is a prime number, it can only be divided by 1 and itself. Prime numbers are good. There were two of them so I gave them a good beating. Now four on the other hand is not a prime number because it can be divided by two as well as one and itself. This makes four a non-prime number which is bad. If there had been four of them they all would have received a much worse beating. Six is like 4 it can be divided by one, three and six. If there was six of them they would have received the same beating as if there would have been four of them. You don't want me explaining what type of beating they would have gotten if there had been eight or twelve of them".

Reacher told the gathered press that his first order of business would be to visit Putin and beat him into a coma with a plate of beef stroganoff. He would then fly to North Korea, put leader Kim Jong-un's head into a commode and give him the swirly of a lifetime.

Reacher claimed to have plans to execute for other unpopular world leaders but wasn't at liberty to say what they were seeing he doesn't walk around with a list of them in his back pocket.

As of press time Reacher was trying on a Bedouin robe so he could sneak undetected into Syria in order to give President Bashar al-Assad a super wedgie.

Make mikewadestr's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

New bite-works animal to use on Pipelinestan protesters due out soon

Last Saturday at Standing Rock on a Sioux Indian Reservation along the Cannonball and Missouri Rivers, bite-works style attack dogs were used against protesters. Security guards for the Dakota Access Pipeline Company felt obliged to utilize their...
View 'New bite-works animal to use on Pipelinestan protesters due out soon'

Trump Swindles Eight-Year-Olds!

Ameri-tude…USA! American pride…USA! It's attitude, its who we are, Stand up tall….We're the red, white, and blue…..Fiercely free, that's who!......Our colors don't run, no siree…Over here…..USA!......Over there…..USA!...Freedom and liberty everywhere...
View 'Trump Swindles Eight-Year-Olds!'

Trump To Get Convoy Of Supertankers For Iraq Oil

At the debate yesterday, September 7, on MSNBC, Donald Trump said we should take all of the oil out of Iraq and bring it to America. He complained that America spent $3 trillion, we lost thousands and thousands of lives, "And then what happens is,...
View 'Trump To Get Convoy Of Supertankers For Iraq Oil'

Furor Over Trump Clinton Debate

In the so-called debate between Clinton and Trump on 11/7, on MSNBC, moderator Matt Lauer took a lot of heat from commentators. Among many complaints, was that he was sexist because he repeatedly interrupted Hillary and didn't with Donald. Crit...
View 'Furor Over Trump Clinton Debate'

Left Wing Supports, Encourages Trump

On September 8, in the MSNBC faux debate, Donald Trump complained, "We lost thousands and thousands of lives in the Iraq war and got nothing out of it. "We should have gotten the oil because to the victor goes the spoils." The inept Washington Po...
View 'Left Wing Supports, Encourages Trump'

"This Bud's for you" - Hillary Clinton Caught wearing Earpiece during Presidential Forum

NEW YORK - On Thursday, Fox News, True Pundit, and others reported while Hillary Clinton was taking questions during a live television Commander-In-Chief forum on Wednesday evening, a rumor was spreading among New York law enforcement circles about t...
View '"This Bud's for you" - Hillary Clinton Caught wearing Earpiece during Presidential Forum'

Trump Gets His Wish for Mexican Border Wall

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto has announced his country will build a wall along the entire Mexican-American border after all. He said his government decided to build the wall to block Mr. Trump from trying to enter Mexico again. The work b...
View 'Trump Gets His Wish for Mexican Border Wall'

Trump Says Putin Is His Role Model

Wikileaks revealed today that it has obtained copies of e-mails between Donald Trump and Russian strongman Vladimir Putin. In the e-mails Trump asks the neo-fascist leader how he can emulate his policies. Here are excerpts from the e-mails that are...
View 'Trump Says Putin Is His Role Model'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 3?

3 10 2 6
79 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more