Written by joseph k winter
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 11 October 2016

image for The President in the locker room
The White House locker room will be kept tidy, Mr Trump says

Spoof Investigations has just been handed a video related to a certain candidate for president in the 2016 election.

It shows him in his own locker room at Trump Tower being interviewed by a radio show host with first name Billy.

This new interview was held directly after Mr. Trump's problems surfaced last Friday over his grabbing women by the you-know.

Mr. Trump is murmuring to Billy that as "hot" celebrity, he could do "anything."

In this new video, Mr. Trump is sitting down in his personal Trump Tower locker room to make sure the public understands how miserable and contrite he now is.

This is how he will be in the Presidential Locker Room no problem.

He has moved on from that teenage type of stuff with main attention on where a boy's hand naturally rests at night and in the morning.

"Sure," he says, "I used to be magnetized by pretty women, and just had to kiss them and run my hand up their skirts, and grab 'em by the what is it-- Oh, oh, okay. I'm not supposed to say that other word."

All of it now past?

Of course of course, long gone by. Mr. Trump is now mature and dignified, and understands people, especially women.

But as president?

No no no there would absolutely be no problems whatever. Besides, as president he would be dealing with older females in leadership positions.

Could he clarify this statement?

Women across the globe in leadership positions are usually middle-aged or older. So the desire to grab them would be minimal.

Minimal?

"Well, you know, some of them, I might want to . . . I mean Dilma Rousseff maybe, but she's gone now. And she could have kicked me right in the balls, I realize that. Then there's Angela Merkel--"

They might appeal to him?

No no no. Not saying they would be tempting, and, besides, any military confrontations over this sort of thing, if it happened, would be no contest.

Especially with Mr. Trump's plans to rebuild the military.

Theresa May? The Queen? Is there a limit?

"Of course. But keep in mind I will be even hotter than ever being President, but I won't take advantage of that--although I could! You do understand that? But I swear I won't."

But suppose a female world leader--young enough, with something, you know, to grab?

"Well, I mean in that case what if she grabs me first? Well, then. That's a game changer!"

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Trump Defends His Newest Brand: Blind Trust™

Preparing for an eventual Trump presidency, the brash billionaire's team is drawing up papers to incorporate Blind Trust™. Already Democrats and Republicans alike are ridiculing the move as a cynical ploy to fool the public into thinking Tru...
View 'Trump Defends His Newest Brand: Blind Trust™'

WikiLeaks Discloses Hillary's Unused Campaign Slogans

Washington, DC - Trump supporters waiting for their October surprise from WikiLeaks now have the ammunition they have been waiting for: Hillary Clinton's unused campaign slogans are described in several private hacked emails. The slogans were propo...
View 'WikiLeaks Discloses Hillary's Unused Campaign Slogans'

Trump Explains How Current Events Are All Happening Just Like He Planned

Big Arm, MT Donald Trump, disgraced Republican candidate, explained to the only reporter that showed up to his press conference how he had planned out the entire campaign and everything was going exactly according to plan. "You notice all the fre...
View 'Trump Explains How Current Events Are All Happening Just Like He Planned'

GOP candidates can't drink anymore Kool Aid, taken to parachuting - Determined to jump before Crash Diving into the ground

After Paul Ryan choked on his glass of 'Jonestown Kool-Aid' he has advised all other Republicans to take up parachuting. In a state of shock that their candidate has, to their great surprise turned out to be an unhinged Jonestown Cult Leader that...
View 'GOP candidates can't drink anymore Kool Aid, taken to parachuting - Determined to jump before Crash Diving into the ground'

Hillary Clinton To Make Direct Appeal To Less-Educated, White, Male Voters

In the final run-up to the US presidential elections, Hillary Clinton is hoping to ensure victory by winning-over the one demographic group that Donald Trump has yet failed to insult or alienate. That group consists of white American men without a...
View 'Hillary Clinton To Make Direct Appeal To Less-Educated, White, Male Voters'

Definition of Chaos Updated to Include Trump

The standard dictionary definition now has an added clause: cha·os, /'keI,as/, noun, : complete confusion and disorder : a state in which behavior and events are not controlled by anything (see Donald Trump's Presidential Candidacy). Languag...
View 'Definition of Chaos Updated to Include Trump'

The Donald Unchained & Unglued

On Tuesday, Republican nominee for President, Donald J. Trump announced, "Like Marcus Garvey, I have thrown off the shackles! After running a campaign marked by a concerted effort to seek national unity, racial and ethnic harmony, and party cohesion,...
View 'The Donald Unchained & Unglued'

Americans are encouraged to hibernate for four years, and hope for better presidential options in 2020.

After a cacophony of groans, complaints and outright blubbering over the terrible options the political process has offered up to be the next president experts are now suggesting that everybody should just take a long nap and hope that there are bett...
View 'Americans are encouraged to hibernate for four years, and hope for better presidential options in 2020.'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 5 multiplied by 4?

5 20 21 10
80 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more