Monday, 10 October 2016

Trump supporters are currently banned from entering Mexico

New York, NY - As the number of Republican leaders abandoning GOP nominee Donald J. Trump increases, Trump is considering exiting the presidential race and throwing his full support and resources behind Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson.

The concept that Trump now embraces is called, "If not me then anyone but Hillary." It is believed that Trump's core voters plus Johnson's nearly ten percent of the popular vote will be enough to defeat Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton in nearly all fifty states.

The move is the brainchild of self appointed advisors from Trump's locker room, thug Rudy Guiliani and disgraced Chris Christie, who conspired to convince Trump to drop out and support Johnson so that they can secure cabinet positions from the Johnson admininstration.

Vice Presidential candidate Mike Pence is reportedly livid about the possible move. Pence believes that he has sacrificed his career and reputation for Trump and should have been asked to take Trump's place on the GOP ticket despite the fact that early voting has already begun. Even before the move Pence had been plotting with RNC Chair Reince Priebus about how he can still become the GOP nominee.

After the scandalous Trump tapes were released, where a "hit mic" shows Trump stating that he sexually assaults women, Priebus and Pence are no longer on speaking terms with Trump. Trump has already claimed that Pence has been worthless to him, and calls him "Six Pence".

Reporters have reached out to Johnson to get his reaction, but all Johnson said was, "What's a Trump?"

Facing an unlikely uphill battle, Johnson has instead focussed his energies on various marijuana initiatives.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

