It appears as though the Muslim community is proving their patriotism by a national security contribution with, Muslims reporting a manic psychopath storming the debate stage.

Question are being asked of the Secret Service why they missed such an obvious breach and allowed a manic psychopath on the stage. Worst still it went unnoticed for an extensive amount of time until a Muslim saw the breach and used TwitterTwat to alert security staff.

Here is some the transcript of the messages

I'm a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri. #debate

- Moustafa Bayoumi (@BayoumiMoustafa) October 10, 2016

Then the hashtag #MuslimsReportStuff began to take off:

He's behind you!#MuslimsReportStuff #Debate pic.twitter.com/b9ueYfqO5b

- Shaista Aziz (@shaistaAziz) October 10, 2016

Creepy orange clowns sighted recently across the country. Some say they saw one pacing the debate stage tonight. #Muslimsreportstuff

- Zainab Chaudry (@zainabnc) October 10, 2016

This is a huge embarrassment to the Secret Service who have issued an unqualified apology to the Clinton Team.

Clowns already taking a huge social profile hit from deranged wanderers have hit back saying that not all clowns are psychopaths, but that loser on the stage last night certainly is and we thoroughly repudiate his storming on the stage. They are forthwith cancelling his clown accreditation and many members of 'Clowns for America ' are already abandoning him in droves.

Anyone knowing the identity of the intruder are asked to contact the Secret Service.

The Muslim community is left wondering if they are the supposed terrorists how come the christians missed the psychopath debate intruder?