Monday, 10 October 2016

image for Black Fly Causes Stir During Presidential Debate
A fly impersonating Donald J. Trump

St. Louis, MO - A black fly dominated the town hall presidential debate in St. Louis, landing on Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton's hair and nose, before being killed by Washington University authorities.

University authorities were embarrassed by the episode, noting a recent "bug problem" caused when GOP nominee Donald J. Trump and his entourage arrived.

Trump remained undistracted by the fly during the program. He is used to black flies surrounding him. He was also too busy denying that he has a pattern of sexually assaulting women, and denying further that his views against Muslims, women, Mexicans, Mexican-Americans, immigrants, the disabled and "the" African-Americans, are in any way racist, discriminatory or bigoted.

Trump stated that all his negative behaviors and comments are the fault of Bill and Hillary Clinton. Trump later blamed the Clintons for allowing the fly in the room.

Viewers favoring Trump speculated that the black fly was actually a drone planted by ISIS, Muslim Americans or immigrants. Trump retweeted these concerns.

Hillary Clinton stated, "I think of that black fly like I think of Donald Trump, he causes distraction, fear and disgust wherever he goes. Like the fly, he hovers and lurks and touches us unsolicited where we don't want to be touched, he is just irritating and not worth our time. And he surrounds himself with similar people like a bunch of other annoying flies so they all start to behave the same way. I won't miss that fly, and America won't miss Donald when I hopefully win next month."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

