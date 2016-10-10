Written by Jung in the Jungle
Monday, 10 October 2016

image for Kirk has another win with Lewd Pubsecent Hubris Locker Room Inception Gun™
Poor advice as to the staying power of the Tiger in a Locker Room strategy leads to tragedy

Kirk, Spock, Mulder and Skywalker have devised a brilliant new weapon known as the Lewd Pubescent Hubris Locker Room Inception Gun™.

After a long struggle and a hard fought battle with little success, of some months now, the Earth Defense League seem to be making great gains. The weapon has been under development ever since Skywalker finished his Apprenticeshit™ espionage. Successfully using the Force™ to deploy the weapon and then secretly entering the storage vault and liberating the secret microphone ploy recording to the wider battlefield.

Some brief technical aspects of the the highly classified weapon were released, "is able to project unconscious archetypes that are destructive after a certain time similar to an Inception plant. It lays dormant for several months and then leaps out and strikes when the Trumphole™ is off-guard. Hidden wireless microphones are then layed similar to explosive mines defence perimeter and sooner or later someone trips over them".

Trumphole™ advisors, it seems have severely over estimated both how long the effect lasts and the overall camouflage capacity of the Tiger in a Locker Room strategy. Earth Defence League has published the picture of the Trumphole™ in a strategic meeting with his advisors who were about to upscale the bawdiness in a hope of luring the christians to change sides.

Spock is particularly pleased as it has shaken the confidence of the Death Star Commanders and they were last seen in full retreat, abandoning the battlefield en-mass. The remaining loyal troops are now sitting ducks and Kirk will now be devising a death blow strategy for the next round.

Mulder commented, "despite the ferocity of the battles we have had thus far the Trumphole™ seems to be a one trick pony and now we have cleavaged the fleet they are falling into disarray".

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

