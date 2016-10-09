New York, NY - A livid Melania Trump is reacting to recent revelations that her husband Donald J. Trump grabs women by their genitals and kisses them.

Sources state that Melania Trump now requires her husband to sleep on the living room couch at their Trump Tower penthouse apartment. Trump is sharing the couch with his "boys", Chris Christie and Rudy Guiliani, who also have been kicked out of their homes by their wives.

Unlike Guiliani, Christie is not known as a ladies man but wants to provide support and comfort for his buds while he looks for a job. He was kicked out of his home by his wife for not becoming Trump's VP pick.

Bill Cosby is rumored to be joining them shortly given his recent Trump endorsement.

Melania also reached out to Hillary Clinton for a sympathetic ear. Hillary mentioned that Bill's couch is still at the White House should Trump win.

Donald Trump denies the rumors. "Yes us boys are all on the couch now but we are strategizing and tweeting all night. Maybe we take in a porno or two just to let loose. Sometimes we let the ladies in but just to party, nothing else! I like the real thing myself but Chrissy and Julie need the films to get going."