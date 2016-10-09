Written by Mike Peril
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Sunday, 9 October 2016

image for Melania Makes Trump Sleep on the Couch
Trump's Couch is Cleaned Daily

New York, NY - A livid Melania Trump is reacting to recent revelations that her husband Donald J. Trump grabs women by their genitals and kisses them.

Sources state that Melania Trump now requires her husband to sleep on the living room couch at their Trump Tower penthouse apartment. Trump is sharing the couch with his "boys", Chris Christie and Rudy Guiliani, who also have been kicked out of their homes by their wives.

Unlike Guiliani, Christie is not known as a ladies man but wants to provide support and comfort for his buds while he looks for a job. He was kicked out of his home by his wife for not becoming Trump's VP pick.

Bill Cosby is rumored to be joining them shortly given his recent Trump endorsement.

Melania also reached out to Hillary Clinton for a sympathetic ear. Hillary mentioned that Bill's couch is still at the White House should Trump win.

Donald Trump denies the rumors. "Yes us boys are all on the couch now but we are strategizing and tweeting all night. Maybe we take in a porno or two just to let loose. Sometimes we let the ladies in but just to party, nothing else! I like the real thing myself but Chrissy and Julie need the films to get going."

Make Mike Peril's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Pentagon Can't Account For Losing $6.5 Trillion It Is Huge Law Breaker

AP -- From spending $150 million on private villas for a handful of personnel in Afghanistan to blowing $2.7 billion on an air surveillance balloon that doesn't work, the latest revelations of waste at the Pentagon are stories in a long line of simil...
View 'Pentagon Can't Account For Losing $6.5 Trillion It Is Huge Law Breaker'

University Professor Uncovers Vast Human Cloning Program

Worcester, MA - A local University economics professor has reported seeing Karl Marx lingering in his classroom, masquerading as a janitor. After questioning, the Marx lookalike admitted to being part of a vast secret program where historical figure...
View 'University Professor Uncovers Vast Human Cloning Program'

U.S. Letter Carriers Go Postal After FBI Reveals "They" Lost Hillary's Computer

WASHINGTON - Last Friday the FBI released a summary of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton's July 2, 2016 interview with the FBI concerning allegations that classified information was improperly stored or transmitted on a personal e-mail server...
View 'U.S. Letter Carriers Go Postal After FBI Reveals "They" Lost Hillary's Computer'

Hillary Clinton Sets New Sights on Sainthood

Vatican City - On Sunday, Mother Teresa, revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. Tens of thousands of pilgrims attended the canonization in St Peter's Square. Francis said:...
View 'Hillary Clinton Sets New Sights on Sainthood'

Trump Proposes Ideological Purity Test

Donald Trump has proposed what analysts call an "ideological purity" test for those who would enter the U.S. as immigrants. Trump said in a statement, "In addition to screening out all members or sympathizers of terrorist groups, we must also screen...
View 'Trump Proposes Ideological Purity Test'

Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.

Vanna White will run to be President of the United States in 2020 a press release put out by her staff revealed today. She is the longtime co-host of the popular game show, "Wheel of Fortune," a kind of high-class version of the game "hangman." W...
View 'Vanna White To Run For President Of U.S.'

Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts

Washington, DC Hillary Clinton explained why she has so many e-mail accounts to the press. "I have one e-mail address I give to close friends, and then one I give to people that I want them to think are friends but aren't. There's another e-mail a...
View 'Hillary Explains Why She Needs So Many E-Mail Accounts'

God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood

Heaven - Last Sunday Mother Teresa revered for her work with the poor in India, was proclaimed a saint by Pope Francis in a ceremony at the Vatican. On the following Monday, I reported that Hillary Clinton was on the Vatican's short list for the next...
View 'God Answers Questions on Hillary Clinton Sainthood'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 5?

3 21 14 15
99 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more