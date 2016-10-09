Washington, DC An anonymous spokesman for the 9/10 of the Republican Party that aren't supporting the party's 2016 candidate, put out a press release stating that "the rest of the Republican Party will be hiding out in an undisclosed location until this current election thing blows over."

"While we are underground we will tighten the rules of the cult that everyone knew all along that we had formed. We plan to use our time underground to tighten our brainwashing skills and new ways to separate citizens from their unneeded cash and possessions" spoke the spokesman.

"We'll see how things are going in 2018. Maybe we'll see you then."