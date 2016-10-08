Farmersville, TX Trump, unwilling to leave the cheering crowds on the campaign trail, attempted to explain a tape that has emerged of him making lewd comments about women to George & Jeb's cousin Billy Bush.

Most interesting are the comments that didn't get commented on because of the lewdness of Trump saying that he just let grabbed women in the pussie and they let him. But Trump also said that not only COULD he do that, he also said that he SHOULD be able to do it, because he's a star.

People that have been wronged by Trump are slapping their foreheads and saying, "We should have known! How could we forget that he's a star!!"

A member of Trump's campaign staff (male, of course, since all the women on his staff has quit) let it slip that Trump was thinking of what crazy thing he could bring up that would make people forget his latest snafu...