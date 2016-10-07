Washington, DC According to the latest polls for the U.S. 2016 Presidential Election, Republican and Democratic candidates Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton had canceled each other out and now nobody wants them for President.

Spoke a supporter: "After I heard each of them give reasons why the other shouldn't be President, I decided I didn't want either of them. Then I heard the Libertarian candidate didn't even know there were 50 states and Alaska was one of them, I knew I would have a rough time finding a candidate I liked. Then I heard about-"

Evan McMullin (Utah)

Presidential Candidate

Mindy Finn (District of Columbia)

Vice Presidential Candidate

"They are from the America First and I thought, I haven't heard anything bad about either of them! And I haven't heard of either of them saying anything offensive! And I noticed that once I put an "EVAN AND MINDY" bumper sticker on my car and sign in the yard, everybody else did too!" spoke an anonymous America First supporter.