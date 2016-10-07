Written by pinkwalrus
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 7 October 2016

image for More States Request Trump's Help in Pronunciation
People who can't pronounce their own state

After Donald Trump boldly explained to a reluctant Nevada crowd that they have been pronouncing their state name wrong, multiple other states stampeded to be the next in line to get the presidential candidate's guidance.

Trump explained at a campaign rally in Reno this week that you should say Nevada like "Ne-VAH-da" (rhymes with "Prada"). The audience of residents had clearly been misinformed, as was Nevada Senator Harry Reid. They mistakenly thought the pronunciation was Nev-AD-a (rhymes with "Add A"-nother 20 on black).

Lucky for them, Trump was on hand to clear things up. And he had to work pretty hard to get the crowd to believe him. He was not daunted.

The residents were ultimately thankful.

"I've been saying it wrong my whole life," said Wallace Green of Carson City after the rally. "Who knew?"

Several other states wait in line to get Trump to come and straighten them out.

California - needs training to live with "Cali"

Illinois - needs to accept the "s" at the end

Oregon - needs to embrace "Orygone"

Missouri - needs someone to decide, "ee" or "ah" at the end

Trump will be hard pressed to visit all these states before the November election. Needy cities looking for guidance face disappointment.

"Frisco", "Lou-ee-ville" and New "Or-lee-ans" will just have to wait.

Make pinkwalrus's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor

"Our names are our destiny," is an old saying perhaps with some truth in it. it must be said that names given to newborns in America are fascinating, if not sometimes disconcerting. A fad of naming non-gender specific names has emerged in America...
View 'U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor'

Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore

LOS ANGELES, U.S. - At the annual meeting of psychopaths who think that songs are telling them to murder people concern was expressed over the lack of good music anymore. "It's a big problem" Charles Manson wannabe Jeff Smith explained. "Back in t...
View 'Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore'

It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property

Cocaine with a street value of up to $42 million was discovered at a Coca-Drink factory in Macon, GA. The Coca-Drink factory in Macon produces concentrates for various drinks. Workers opened a shipment of bottled orange juice concentrate but fou...
View 'It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property'

Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich

Washington DC - - The Republican Party is no longer saddled with history's least popular presidential candidate. The right-leaning politicians have replaced their presidential nominee Donald Trump with a salami sandwich. Mantz Fembol, temporary ch...
View 'Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich'

Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America

Head of Pharmaceutical multinational giant, Savage Drugs, Inc., Michael Portfolio, praised the United States today as "the indispensable nation, a model for humanity because it is the last bastion of freedom and liberty." He pointed out that his d...
View 'Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America'

Trump Campaign Crows About Endorsement from ISIS President Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi

The President of the Islamic State issued a videotaped press release yesterday announcing the organization's new "Terrorists for Trump" campaign. Al-Baghdadi reminded the world that jihadism thrives on chaos, and thus Islam State leaders concluded t...
View 'Trump Campaign Crows About Endorsement from ISIS President Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi'

Trump Defends Babies' NRA Rights

GOP nominee Donald Trump responded to criticism this morning that his line of baby car seats should not have gun holsters. Trump doubled down on his policy that children have the right to bear arms and his presidency will do whatever is necessary to...
View 'Trump Defends Babies' NRA Rights'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 multiplied by 4?

7 23 12 17
91 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more