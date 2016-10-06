Written by mikewadestr
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 6 October 2016

image for Kim Kardashian Loses Her Ass In Paris Apartment Robbery
I cannot butt understand why anyone would do this.

In a new shocking revelation, egocentric celebrity, Kim Kardashian did not only lose 12 million dollars worth of jewelry in an apparent brazen apartment robbery but, also, her ass which the thieves absconded with when they removed it from a bathroom door.

Kim Kardashian was not wearing her ass at the time of the break-in which occurred at 9:00 PM at the Upper Class Twit Hotel in which she was renting an apartment. Paris police have sent out a memo stating they will allocate all available resources in order to get to the bottom of the Kim Kardashian robbery.

"I'm just shocked over this whole thing", lamented an exasperated Kim Kardashian. "I had just taken my ass off after I got home and hung it up when the thieves broke into the apartment. I never wear my ass around the house, only in public. It just seems that everyone around is trying to get their hands on my ass and now it has happened. The worst part of the whole thing is my ass was not insured".

Paris Police Sergeant Le Oversight claimed there is something really cheeky about someone stealing another person's ass. He stated of the thieves: "It is pretty much apparent the people who did this are bottom dwellers".

While all of her fans have been supportive of the harrowing incident others, such as the paparazzi are absolutely livid.

"What's the use in taking a picture of Kim Kardashian if her ass is not in the picture", said perturbed paparazzi member Damian Obnoxious. "The only reason we take any pictures of her is because of her ass. I don't think I could recognize her without it".

Another fear of the Kardashian clan is the fact that Kim will soon be the butt of so many late night jokes.

"You know how nasty those late night comedians can be", said Kloe Kardashian. "You can send them a horse and they will make it into an ass".

As of press time Sergeant Le Oversight had some leads but no suspects as of now claiming: "They can run butt they cannot hide".

Make mikewadestr's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor

"Our names are our destiny," is an old saying perhaps with some truth in it. it must be said that names given to newborns in America are fascinating, if not sometimes disconcerting. A fad of naming non-gender specific names has emerged in America...
View 'U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor'

Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview

The Chicago rapper Rhymefest, who invited Donald Trump to his Chicago neighborhood, was robbed multiple times in one day--including while on the air with CNN. Despite being robbed seven times in less than twelve hours, Che "Rhymefest" Smith told C...
View 'Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview'

It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property

Cocaine with a street value of up to $42 million was discovered at a Coca-Drink factory in Macon, GA. The Coca-Drink factory in Macon produces concentrates for various drinks. Workers opened a shipment of bottled orange juice concentrate but fou...
View 'It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property'

Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore

LOS ANGELES, U.S. - At the annual meeting of psychopaths who think that songs are telling them to murder people concern was expressed over the lack of good music anymore. "It's a big problem" Charles Manson wannabe Jeff Smith explained. "Back in t...
View 'Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore'

Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America

Head of Pharmaceutical multinational giant, Savage Drugs, Inc., Michael Portfolio, praised the United States today as "the indispensable nation, a model for humanity because it is the last bastion of freedom and liberty." He pointed out that his d...
View 'Pharmaceutical Chief Mocks America'

Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich

Washington DC - - The Republican Party is no longer saddled with history's least popular presidential candidate. The right-leaning politicians have replaced their presidential nominee Donald Trump with a salami sandwich. Mantz Fembol, temporary ch...
View 'Republicans Dump Trump for a Salami Sandwich'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 plus 3?

4 19 18 5
88 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more