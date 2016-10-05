Donald Trump, the Republican presidential nominee, is trying to sell a pair of extremely tight shoes to the nation. Angry people are buying these shoes saying they're sick and tired of politics as usual. They want a change. They'll buy into anything for change, even a pair of shoes that will never fit.

It isn't a case of a bridge too far, but more specifically, there isn't a bridge...

"Trust me," Donald says. "They'll s-t-r-e-t-c-h. We'll make America great again. This country is for the pits. Our roads are bad, there are no jobs, the military hasn't improved since the civil war, Putin loves me, schools are lousy, and I know how to fix everything. Buy my shoes. Trust me. They'll s-t-r-e-t-c-h."

Need eye surgery? Do you go to an Ophthalmologist or a shoe salesman?

Politics? Do you go to an experienced politician or a shoe salesman? And this shoe salesman lost over a billion dollars in one year.

In the film, State Of The Union, Spencer Tracy portrays an aircraft tycoon, influenced to run for president by newspaper magnate Angela Lansbury. Angela is sort of a combination Kellyanne Conway, Paul Manafort, Cory Lewandowski, Steve Bannon, Roger Ailes, character rolled up into one. Angela's plan is to use her newspaper chain's influence to deadlock the 1948 Republican National Convention, so it will choose Spencer Tracy as a compromise dark horse, candidate instead of a politician.

Sound familiar?

In the film, Tracy is married to estranged wife Mary, performed by Katherine Hepburn. Mary has never posed nude; plagiarized a speech, or acted in a soft porn film.

By film's end, Tracy quits the White House race, says The State Of The Union is just great, much to Angela's disappointment and withering dirty look. Remember, she was also the Manchurian Candidate's mother.

And since Trump's doctor announced that Trump was in better health at seventy, than in his twenties, (five deferments) maybe Donald should quit the White House race and fight ISIS instead. After all, he said he knew how to fight ISIS better than the generals.

Adding,"Trust me."