Written by Chrissy Benson
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 5 October 2016

image for Bernie Sanders Kills It On Colbert with His Deadpan "Endorsement" of Hillary Clinton
A stone-faced Bernie Sanders brought down the Late Show house with his deadpan "endorsement" of Clinton.

In a rare foray into entertainment media, Bernie Sanders "killed it" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with his deadpan "endorsement" of former political rival Hillary Clinton in her campaign for the presidency.

"Hillary Clinton will make an outstanding president," Sanders proclaimed to the hearty chuckles of Colbert, whose unrivaled knack for news-parody made his previous show, The Colbert Report, a must-see for laugh-seeking cynics.

"I'm serious," insisted Sanders during his Late Show appearance, at points having to make a concerted effort to contain himself - even while Colbert himself was losing it entirely. "Vote for Hillary!"

One member of the studio audience, Eve Longwood, was doubled over in near-hysteria as Sanders went on to laud the hawkish, Wall-Street-entrenched Hillary for putting "families first."

"See," gasped Longwood, clutching her laughter-sore stomach, "this right here is exactly why I love this guy. That dry wit of his hits home like nothing else."

In fact, Sanders's Hillary-gushing was rumored to have evoked a smile even from doomsday-preaching, politically-apocalyptic Chris Hedges, who caught The Late Show at a New York federal penitentiary, where he volunteers teaching American history to prison inmates.

When asked whether it was true that he had actually cracked a smile at the Sanders bit, Hedges shrugged defensively, "What can I say? It was funny."

And it seems there's no end to the Sanders/Clinton parody series; Bernie Sanders continues to "endorse" Clinton every chance he gets - which some predict may make the joke lose its appeal entirely.

"Timing is everything in comedy," warned Colbert. "Even the best jokes eventually get old. If Bernie hopes to make a career in comedy, I'd advise him not to beat this one to death."

Make Chrissy Benson's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro

AP --At Texas A&M, the football coach made close to $4.5 million in 2015, nearly four times what the second highest-earning public university president in the country made. At Penn State, where the president is the highest paid among all public...
View 'College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro'

Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco

A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a col...
View 'Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco'

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor

"Our names are our destiny," is an old saying perhaps with some truth in it. it must be said that names given to newborns in America are fascinating, if not sometimes disconcerting. A fad of naming non-gender specific names has emerged in America...
View 'U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor'

Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview

The Chicago rapper Rhymefest, who invited Donald Trump to his Chicago neighborhood, was robbed multiple times in one day--including while on the air with CNN. Despite being robbed seven times in less than twelve hours, Che "Rhymefest" Smith told C...
View 'Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview'

It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property

Cocaine with a street value of up to $42 million was discovered at a Coca-Drink factory in Macon, GA. The Coca-Drink factory in Macon produces concentrates for various drinks. Workers opened a shipment of bottled orange juice concentrate but fou...
View 'It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property'

Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore

LOS ANGELES, U.S. - At the annual meeting of psychopaths who think that songs are telling them to murder people concern was expressed over the lack of good music anymore. "It's a big problem" Charles Manson wannabe Jeff Smith explained. "Back in t...
View 'Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 3?

8 22 24 6
70 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more