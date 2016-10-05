In a rare foray into entertainment media, Bernie Sanders "killed it" on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert with his deadpan "endorsement" of former political rival Hillary Clinton in her campaign for the presidency.

"Hillary Clinton will make an outstanding president," Sanders proclaimed to the hearty chuckles of Colbert, whose unrivaled knack for news-parody made his previous show, The Colbert Report, a must-see for laugh-seeking cynics.

"I'm serious," insisted Sanders during his Late Show appearance, at points having to make a concerted effort to contain himself - even while Colbert himself was losing it entirely. "Vote for Hillary!"

One member of the studio audience, Eve Longwood, was doubled over in near-hysteria as Sanders went on to laud the hawkish, Wall-Street-entrenched Hillary for putting "families first."

"See," gasped Longwood, clutching her laughter-sore stomach, "this right here is exactly why I love this guy. That dry wit of his hits home like nothing else."

In fact, Sanders's Hillary-gushing was rumored to have evoked a smile even from doomsday-preaching, politically-apocalyptic Chris Hedges, who caught The Late Show at a New York federal penitentiary, where he volunteers teaching American history to prison inmates.

When asked whether it was true that he had actually cracked a smile at the Sanders bit, Hedges shrugged defensively, "What can I say? It was funny."

And it seems there's no end to the Sanders/Clinton parody series; Bernie Sanders continues to "endorse" Clinton every chance he gets - which some predict may make the joke lose its appeal entirely.

"Timing is everything in comedy," warned Colbert. "Even the best jokes eventually get old. If Bernie hopes to make a career in comedy, I'd advise him not to beat this one to death."