Written by Chrissy Benson
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Tuesday, 4 October 2016

image for New York City Cockroach Finally Gets His Own Place
Chuck says he still gets a thrill every time he walks through - or under - this, the door of his new apartment.

After a lifetime of couch-surfing, squatting in abandoned tenements, and even sleeping in overflowing trash bins when he couldn't find some sympathetic soul to put him up, New York City cockroach Chuck Felsin has finally gotten his own place.

"It's a dream come true," says Chuck, shaking his head incredulously. "This is something I've been chasing for a long time. Long time."

Chuck's new apartment is a one-room studio, located in a rather rough-and-tumble section of Manhattan's Lower East Side, on the Chinatown border.

"Not the greatest area," admits Chuck. "But when you come from the 'hood, like me, you don't need fancy-schmancy Upper East Side. In fact, that would be way too much. I like to keep it real."

Neither, acknowledges Chuck, is his new place especially spacious.

"It's 'cozy,' as the real estate brokers would say," he explains with a wry smile. "But then again, I really don't need much space. One room is totally fine for me. I'm mainly just psyched to have a roof over my head."

And while Chuck's new abode doesn't even have a full kitchen, only a kitchenette, Chuck doesn't expect that to be a problem, either, as he doesn't do much cooking. In fact, Chuck describes himself as a "freegan," one who rejects consumerism and seeks to help the environment by reducing waste, especially by retrieving and using discarded food and other goods.

"We live in such a wasteful society," rants Chuck; freeganism is clearly an issue extremely close to his heart. "And the Big Smelly Apple, as I like to call it, is the worst of all! I do all I can to make productive use of what others discard as garbage. It makes me feel I'm doing my part for the environment - and standing up against the creeping consumerism that's infected our system to the core."

His north-facing studio also doesn't get a whole lot of light - which is fine by him, says Chuck.

"I have a dark sense of humor," he jokes. "I actually prefer living on the Dark Side."

His own place, after all this time...I can't resist asking Chuck, "Hey man, when's the housewarming party?"

Chuck grins at the question. "It pretty much started the second I moved in, and it's ongoing," he confides. "A lot of people don't realize it, but we cockroaches are really social creatures. There's always someone - usually a whole bunch of folks - crashing at my new pad."

Laughing to himself, he adds, "Yeah, it's essentially a - free - roach motel. And honestly, I wouldn't have it any other way."

Make Chrissy Benson's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro

AP --At Texas A&M, the football coach made close to $4.5 million in 2015, nearly four times what the second highest-earning public university president in the country made. At Penn State, where the president is the highest paid among all public...
View 'College Football Teams Should Go Semi-Pro'

Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco

A group calling itself: The Native Plant Advocates, want to cut down the trees and destroy a forest on Mount Davidson in San Francisco. A scenic landmark, Mount Davidson is a beautiful mountain covered with towering eucalyptus trees and home to a col...
View 'Cutting Down A Forest In San Francisco'

Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?

It's been a grueling 18 months of listening to Donald Trump's "policies" and Hillary Clinton's ongoing email saga. Much like boxing, the two opponents have been talking smack about one another before going head-to-head in the debate rounds. Come...
View 'Does This Election Season Have You Wanting to Pull Out Your Hair?'

Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House

Direct to Spoof Investigations, hackers Lout Zoo and Demonizer have climbed inside the Democratic Party's latest ideas to distract attention from Hillary Clinton's email problems. Meanwhile, roiling black clouds of smoke blown at Russia and Vladim...
View 'Hacks into Democrat Re-Election Playbook indicate Putin in disguise inside a Trump White House'

U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor

"Our names are our destiny," is an old saying perhaps with some truth in it. it must be said that names given to newborns in America are fascinating, if not sometimes disconcerting. A fad of naming non-gender specific names has emerged in America...
View 'U.S. Baby Names Now Are Metalllica, Armani, VegiLax, & Preditor'

Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview

The Chicago rapper Rhymefest, who invited Donald Trump to his Chicago neighborhood, was robbed multiple times in one day--including while on the air with CNN. Despite being robbed seven times in less than twelve hours, Che "Rhymefest" Smith told C...
View 'Rhymefest Invites Trump To See That Chicago Is Safe, Robbed During Interview'

It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property

Cocaine with a street value of up to $42 million was discovered at a Coca-Drink factory in Macon, GA. The Coca-Drink factory in Macon produces concentrates for various drinks. Workers opened a shipment of bottled orange juice concentrate but fou...
View 'It's Ok To Have Cocaine on Coca-Drink Property'

Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore

LOS ANGELES, U.S. - At the annual meeting of psychopaths who think that songs are telling them to murder people concern was expressed over the lack of good music anymore. "It's a big problem" Charles Manson wannabe Jeff Smith explained. "Back in t...
View 'Charles Manson wannabes express concern over there being no good music anymore'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 2 multiplied by 2?

5 13 21 4
71 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more