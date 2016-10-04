Narnia, long thought to be a mythical place concocted by writer C.S. Lewis, has a newly found entrance in the U.S.

A source, speaking only under the cover of anonymity, told this tale.

"I was drivin' on an empty highway in North Eastern California, and I stopped for gas in a one-horse town I will not name. I will tell you this. It was up on the high plateau. Miles and miles of shit-all, just grass, sagebrush and juniper trees. Just hill after hill. No traffic."

"The gas station had a small convenience store that I had to walk through to get to the john. It was just your standard bathroom. A lot of mud tracked in on the floor. A garbage bin overloaded with paper towels. A lock that didn't look like it worked so well. Nothing unusual."

"I prepared myself to take a piss."

"While I was standing there doing my business, I noticed that the toilet water was starting to swirl around in the bowl. It sorta made me dizzy-like. I thought I was swirling too. When my head cleared again I was clearly somewhere else. Standin' next to a spring in the woods. Pulling up my pants."

"And then the damnest thing happened. A squirrel came up and started talking to me."

"I'm not going to go into all of what happened next, but I will let you know that I'm now known as King Roy in some parts."

When asked how he got back, our unnamed source said he came back through the sink faucet in that same bathroom when someone washed their hands.

"I sure scared the shit out of some poor lady, that's for sure."