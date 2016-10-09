Rudy Giuliani's spirited defense of Donald Trump in the face of mounting odds against his success as a presidential candidate has caused some to question the nature of their relationship.

Giuliani only raised more questions about that relationship when he made an unusual declaration Friday night when he appeared on MSNBC and was asked by Kelly O'Donnell about his level of support for Trump.

"Politically and personally, I'd rather blow Donald Trump than f**k Hillary Clinton. In fact, I don't know how Bill does it, you almost can't blame the guy for cheating"

As the hosts of MSGOP's News Roundup were silent in wonder at what Giuliani had just said, he added a quote from the Clerks movies:

"And I mean that in a totally heterosexual way."