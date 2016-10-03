Written by XRhonda Speaks
Monday, 3 October 2016

Dr. Ben Carson was hoping to get the call to operate on or administer drugs to Donald Trump.

If Donald Trump's latest appearances have looked like someone who has been drugged, according to campaign insiders, it's probably because his doctors have indeed greatly increased his anti-psychotic medications.

In an all-out effort to help Trump recover from the fallout since the damaging revelations about his history of paying little to no taxes, Donald Trump's campaign has incredibly brought in none other than Dr. Conrad Murray who was famously tried and jailed for Michael Jackson's death.

The campaign was looking for a way to stem the losses from a bad week for The Donald, and Dr. Murray's work was visible this week when Trump displayed an eerily calm, robotic and sedate persona while speaking to a veterans group in Indiana.

It's been rumored that Murray joined the team at the urging of Newt Gingrich who is said to have used the doctor's services in the past to "disappear" his low level affairs when they became inconvenient.

Melania Trump is hysterically against having Dr. Murray around according to an assistant to Ms. Trump who wished to remain anonymous.

"She thinks Doc Murray's loyalties are with Newt Gingrich and she's worried he might 'accidentally' over medicate her husband if he makes Newt or Paul Ryan angry."

Another campaign worker spoke anonymously to this reporter about Trump's medical care, saying Dr. Murray has learned from his mistakes with Micheal Jackson.

"Donald's primary medication since his tax return has been revealed is a cocktail of Thorazine and Propofol," the source said. "But Doc Murray is the only one who can administer the meds to Donald so we don't have any accidental overdoses, you know, like he did with Mr. Jackson."

Apparently Dr. Murray has hit the right dosage as Paul Ryan who has been strangely silent the last few weeks, was praising The Donald's newfound presidential temperament when he spoke to CNN's Jake Tapper.

"Donald Trump has turned the corner and is displaying the kind of demeanor that presidents show. I think the whole world is going to be surprised and pleased with a president Trump, but we can't rest now based on the strength of our candidate, people have to vote in this election if they want their will expressed."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

