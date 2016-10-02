Written by joseph k winter
Sunday, 2 October 2016

Some allusions to the Clinton marriage may enter Debate # 2

Donald Trump will spare no tactic in presidential debate number two, October 9.

This means up front and nasty--with Hillary's marriage to Bill.

"Last time I was kind to her, very decent," Mr. Trump has said. "But no more. That's the way it is, folks. You got to take the gloves off. That's politics."

Mr. Trump will assert Bill Clinton consorted with females at the rate of one per week passing through The Oval Office in a steady stream for all eight years of his presidency.

Meanwhile, Hillary Clinton (Mr. Trump will prod here) not only looked the other way, she told her intimate friends, "Frankly, I was relieved to get off the night shift."

Here will ensue a stream of "no I didn't/yes you did/no I didn't/yes you did" responses.

Further, the Trump Campaign Team indicates new and startling revelations will surface of extra-marital fooling around by Hillary herself.

Mr. Trump will contend she has courted an assortment of worthies such as Henry Kissinger, Alan Greenspan, Donald Rumsfeld, Robert Kagan, and even George Junior himself.

And bedded?

"No I haven't/yes you have/no I haven't/yes you have."

Mr. Trump will embroider with:

"Look, folks, maybe I had a shenanigan or two myself, but I wasn't the president then, was I? You know what? I will be the most wonderful and presidential president this country has ever seen!"

Trump team insists debate number two will be a stupendous knockout, reversing last week's damage from number one.

Relentless research on excuses for debate failures throughout past decades is also being pursued.

If the mic is working properly this time--and it did work last time for the mass media audience, which caught every word--other excuses include:

*moderators glancing repeatedly at their notes

*Ms. Clinton's fiddling at her rostrum

*audience members clicking their finger nails

*noisy pipes in Trump Tower keeping Mr. Trump awake the previous night

*phony questions irrelevant to what's important--that is, Mr. Trump himself.

As to preparation, no, not at all, Trump team people said.

No preparation is needed due to Mr. Trump's considerable brain.

Mr. Trump added:

"And my brain, folks, count on this. After I'm president it will be studied and celebrated and embalmed in The National Museum in Washington. It is simply the best brain, that you could ever want for your leader."

Make joseph k winter's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

