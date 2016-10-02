In anther appeal to anti-Islamic sentiment republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has stated that he intends to rid the country of Arabic numerals for security reasons.

During one of his narcissistic tirades in the middle of a campaign speech Trump said " I take no chances. These numerals are Arabic. That's from the middle east. The same place as ISIS. Can we trust them? I don't think we can. I don't."

Trump's declaration to rid the country of the long standing standard of numbers in the modern world would likely force Americans to relearn roman numerals and could possibly set society back to the stone age.

When confronted with this possibility Trump stated that he would love the stone age because that's when women knew their place and men could be men. "It would be great. Just like how I'm going to make America," Trump proclaimed.

Trump told reporters that he would be a great leader in any time, including the stone age and then grunted like a caveman for the rest of the interview, which was well received by many young earth Trump supporters in the bible belt.