Sunday, 2 October 2016

Nigel Farage Shares His Magic

Nigel Farage, key political Brexit salesman, has been called in as debate coach to Donald Trump for the upcoming town hall style presidential debate on October 9.

Farage is free to take on free-lance work since resigning in early July as leader of UKIP, the party championing Brexit. This resignation came almost immediately after securing Brexit in the June referendum.

In August 2016 Trump tweeted, "They will soon be calling me MR. BREXIT!"

A janitor in our building commented that this makes no sense since the U.S. is not by any stretch of the imagination a member of the European Union. It's like divorcing someone you never married. Also apparently Trump couldn't be bothered to make up a unique term for the U.S. breaking away. The other European countries are considering Frexits and Nexits… The U.S. just has to lump in with the Brits? Come on.

That aside, what can Farage teach Trump?

Well, it can't be about lying. Trump seems to have that down.
Apparently he'll teach Trump how to respond to and ignore accusations that his comments are racist. And dodge questions about his taxes.

It does not seem that accusations of sexism are of key concern.

Maybe Farage is really explaining to Trump how to quit his job days after he gets it.

There were rumors that Farage was actually here in the states helping Trump, but a spokesperson of his says he's still in the U.K.

Maybe this is due to complications on his last visit. In July, during the Republican convention this past summer, Farage ran into a little difficulty when his travelling partner was arrested by the FBI for money laundering and fraud. Farage lost access to his diary as a result.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

