Written by Elliott Buchholz
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Thursday, 29 September 2016

image for Conspiracy Theorists THINK They've Discovered How Hillary Cheated at the Debate, But We Now Know the Truth, and it's Even WORSE

Two days have passed since the record-breaking debate between Republican presidential nominee Donald J. Trump and Democrat nominee Hillary Clinton.

It was heated and intense. In front of millions of viewers, moderator Lester Holt interrupted Donald Trump 41 times when he repeatedly attempted to talk past the imposed deadline or refused to answer the question he was asked, and yet avoided interrupting Hillary when she actually answered the questions that were asked or stopped when told she had reached her deadline.

This is shameless!

But it gets worse.

Key Republican conspiracy theorists have reviewed the debate on their Betamax tapes from within their basement bunkers and concluded that Hillary was using "signals" such as facial scratches, eye blinking or breathing air, all things that a reasonable person could only conclude as devious acts, to somehow influence the debate.

At first it appeared that the signals were to Lester Holt to indicate he should question some ridiculous thing that Trump said, such as claiming that Clinton was the actual founder and champion of the "Birther Movement". But further review has revealed an even more sinister plot. It has been determined that Clinton WAS indeed sending signals, but not to Holt. Keen review of the tape shows that Clinton had some device under her blouse.

This device has been determined to be some sort of signaling device wired through her podium across to Trump's, delivering a shock that caused him to react wildly and inappropriately, as there is no other reasonable explanation for his bizarre behavior in the latter part of the debate.

It has been discovered that Trumps' responses to questions regarding "Birthergate", his reprehensible treatment of women and other "hot-button" topics were all preceded by these strange motions from Clinton. The "smoking gun" images are the facial expressions demonstrated by Trump as the signals were delivered to him, causing him to go off the rails.

It is believed that the device utilized by the Clinton Camp is the same one used by the notorious ex-Columbia University Professor, Dr. Peter Venkman, during his controversial ESP studies of the early '80s.

Make Elliott Buchholz's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump

Washington, D. C.--In preparing for the upcoming debates with Donald Trump, Clinton campaign spokesperson Robby Mook announced today that it has has hired Billy Vermon, a successful lemonade magnate, to stand in for Donald Trump. Nine year old Bi...
View 'For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump'

Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media

Jill Stein, Green Party Candidate for the Presidency, has caused an uproar among executives as MSNBX after she appeared on "Mourning Joe." Stein pointed out that 64% of discretionary spending in the federal budget goes to the U.S. military, and the...
View 'Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media'

Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired

A few months ago, Donald Trump tapped Kellyanne Conway to be his campaign manager. As an attractive, well-spoken, expert pollster she was supposed to put a good face on a campaign associated with vulgarity, unrestrained hatred, vicious attacks Musli...
View 'Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired'

The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right

The alt.right has been much in the news because one of the movement's supporters, Ronald Dickhead, the former head of Brietbart is now the CEO of the Trump campaign. Too, it's in the news because the alt.right supports Trump for President of the U.S...
View 'The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right'

EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike

"I'm not a villain," said Heather Avarice, chief executive of Extort Pharmaceuticals, one the few generic drug manufactures left in an oligopolistic industry noted for price gouging. She was speaking at a press conference today at company headquarte...
View 'EpiPen CEO Defends Huge Price Hike'

Trump Fires Himself From Campaign

Donald Trump said to himself today, "You're Fired," as he exited his campaign for the Presidency. He held a press conference today at the Trump Tower. "Believe me, you can count on the fact that I'm out of the campaign you low-energy press losers...
View 'Trump Fires Himself From Campaign'

Crisis in the Clinton Campaign

As the Clinton campaign prepares to go to Portland, Oregon in 3 weeks it is in serious negotiations with the Oregon event organizers. A crisis has emerged over the mayonnaise brand that will be used in potato salad at the event. It turns out t...
View 'Crisis in the Clinton Campaign'

Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate

Washington, DC - In what pundits are calling "Birthers of a Nation," President Barack Obama today acknowledged that "perhaps" he was born outside the United States to foreign parents and therefore did not qualify to become President. It was a stunnin...
View 'Obama Admits Birthers Got It Right, Italians Celebrate'

More by this writer

View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 3?

5 3 6 1
141 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more