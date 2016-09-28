Beuleh, MS Donald Trump was upset after the first debate he had with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He was told by his advisers that he should have prepared more.

"How dare anyone tell me I'm doing anything wrong! That debate went just like I expected. It's all part of my secret plan! True Americans will understand," said Trump.

"All of the non-scientific polls called me the winner. You can tell Science has a conspiracy against me when all the scientific polls say I lost."

"Besides, we never heard from a lot of my followers since some of them had trouble finding the debate on their TVs and a lot of them were watching a rerun of Duck Dynasty and forgot we were on," explained Trump.