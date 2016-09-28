Written by Al N.
Wednesday, 28 September 2016

Trump was also advised to keep his freakish, tiny hands hidden.

Beuleh, MS Donald Trump was upset after the first debate he had with Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton. He was told by his advisers that he should have prepared more.

"How dare anyone tell me I'm doing anything wrong! That debate went just like I expected. It's all part of my secret plan! True Americans will understand," said Trump.

"All of the non-scientific polls called me the winner. You can tell Science has a conspiracy against me when all the scientific polls say I lost."

"Besides, we never heard from a lot of my followers since some of them had trouble finding the debate on their TVs and a lot of them were watching a rerun of Duck Dynasty and forgot we were on," explained Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

More fake news stories

Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil

The Family Research Council is know to be the most important anti-gay advocacy group in the country. Lesser know is its attitude toward women. It's head, Tony Perkins and many others belong to denominations which bar women from serving as pastors b...
View 'Trump Pamphlet Calls Women Prone To Sin And Evil'

Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters

Donald Trump uses his audience's racial animus and rage to attack Hispanics, African and Middle Eastern Americans, and mocks women and disabled people with impunity. He plays to his supporters' fears and prejudices. His campaign has been based on b...
View 'Trump Is Huge Flip Flopper But OK With Supporters'

Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media

Jill Stein, Green Party Candidate for the Presidency, has caused an uproar among executives as MSNBX after she appeared on "Mourning Joe." Stein pointed out that 64% of discretionary spending in the federal budget goes to the U.S. military, and the...
View 'Green Candidate Stein Tells The Truth, Enrages Corporate Media'

Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers

The Quinnipiac University poll released a month ago had Trump leading among white men and white women The poll had Trump leading Clinton among white men, 60 percent to 36 percent. While the margin has recently narrowed a bit, it is clear that it wil...
View 'Pill May Be Available To Raise IQ Of White Male Trump Followers'

The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right

The alt.right has been much in the news because one of the movement's supporters, Ronald Dickhead, the former head of Brietbart is now the CEO of the Trump campaign. Too, it's in the news because the alt.right supports Trump for President of the U.S...
View 'The Alt.Right Is To The Right Of The Crazy GOP Right'

For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump

Washington, D. C.--In preparing for the upcoming debates with Donald Trump, Clinton campaign spokesperson Robby Mook announced today that it has has hired Billy Vermon, a successful lemonade magnate, to stand in for Donald Trump. Nine year old Bi...
View 'For Debate Prep, the Clinton Campaign Hires a Nine Year Old Who Ran a Successful Lemonade Stand as a Stand-in for Donald Trump'

Trump Fires Himself From Campaign

Donald Trump said to himself today, "You're Fired," as he exited his campaign for the Presidency. He held a press conference today at the Trump Tower. "Believe me, you can count on the fact that I'm out of the campaign you low-energy press losers...
View 'Trump Fires Himself From Campaign'

Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired

A few months ago, Donald Trump tapped Kellyanne Conway to be his campaign manager. As an attractive, well-spoken, expert pollster she was supposed to put a good face on a campaign associated with vulgarity, unrestrained hatred, vicious attacks Musli...
View 'Trump Campaign's new CEO Quits Fearing She'll be Fired'

