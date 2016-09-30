Initial stories stated that Donald Trump did not spend much time preparing for the Presidential debate. A campaigner staffer who requested anonymity has explained the preparation time and the methods used. The limited time was caused by Trump's need to meet with the marketing team for his new hotel in the old Post Office building in DC. Since he has a great brain, Trump decided he could combine the two tasks. As a great business man, Trump knew that the Presidential debate with over 80 million viewers was the ideal time to advertise the hotel.

The marketing team lined up a list of features about the hotel that he could discuss and some he couldn't. He needed to provide the address of the hotel, which he successfully added to the debate. The liberal media and rigged system prevented some hotel features from being discussed. The staffer explained, "To show he wasn't racists, we really wanted him to mention that we offer 20 days per year when minorities can stay in the hotel, but the moderator cut off Trump's talk before he could mention that."

Other debate lines that were practiced included explaining how the smart guests figure out how to avoid paying room tax. Trump was also coached to avoid discussing the weight of the cleaning women but Clinton was able to bring it up. This is considered more evidence of the rigged election system.

The marketing teams for Trump clothes, steaks, and water will be handling the next debate preparations.