Written by Moe Nightwalker
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Friday, 30 September 2016

image for Trump's Debate Prep Strategy Leaked

Initial stories stated that Donald Trump did not spend much time preparing for the Presidential debate. A campaigner staffer who requested anonymity has explained the preparation time and the methods used. The limited time was caused by Trump's need to meet with the marketing team for his new hotel in the old Post Office building in DC. Since he has a great brain, Trump decided he could combine the two tasks. As a great business man, Trump knew that the Presidential debate with over 80 million viewers was the ideal time to advertise the hotel.

The marketing team lined up a list of features about the hotel that he could discuss and some he couldn't. He needed to provide the address of the hotel, which he successfully added to the debate. The liberal media and rigged system prevented some hotel features from being discussed. The staffer explained, "To show he wasn't racists, we really wanted him to mention that we offer 20 days per year when minorities can stay in the hotel, but the moderator cut off Trump's talk before he could mention that."

Other debate lines that were practiced included explaining how the smart guests figure out how to avoid paying room tax. Trump was also coached to avoid discussing the weight of the cleaning women but Clinton was able to bring it up. This is considered more evidence of the rigged election system.

The marketing teams for Trump clothes, steaks, and water will be handling the next debate preparations.

Make Moe Nightwalker's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

Jersey Jail Full of Men Who Look Like Ahmad Khan Rahami

NEW JERSEY-After receiving the call of a deeply disturbed woman claiming there were "a group of Muslims" outside her house, the Atlantic City police arrested all five of the perpetrators, stating they "looked like Ahmad Khan Rahami," a suspect in the...
View 'Jersey Jail Full of Men Who Look Like Ahmad Khan Rahami'

Bill Banging Bimbos

CHAPPAQUA, N.Y - The presidential campaign between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump reached a new low last week, even by Clinton standards, when the Hillary Clinton camp launched its barrage of misogynist, male chauvinist pig attacks at Donald Trump.
View 'Bill Banging Bimbos'

Trump Launches Twitter Attack on Brazilian Beauty Pageant Terrorist

Big Chimney, WV From the campaign trail, Trump took aim at terrorism Saturday morning at 3 a.m. Apparently, 1996 Miss Universe Alicia Machado, who Trump likes to refer to as "Miss Piggy," needed taking down so as to prevent her from committing terror...
View 'Trump Launches Twitter Attack on Brazilian Beauty Pageant Terrorist'

Trump Adds NDA to Pledge of Allegiance

Always thinking ahead, presidential candidate Donald Trump added a non-disparagement clause to the American Pledge of Allegiance for when he is president. Reciting the new pledge will legally restrict citizens from criticizing Trump, his family or...
View 'Trump Adds NDA to Pledge of Allegiance'

Trump Campaign Reacts To Trump Sex Tape , "Not Everything Longer Than It Is Thick Out of Which White Fluid Comes Jetting in Successive, Pumping Streams Represents A Spasmodic Penis In The Undulating Throes Of A Massive Ejaculation"

New York, NY - The Trump campaign today shot back at the Clinton camp over Clinton's characterizations of a year 2000 Playboy video in which Trump appears opening a bottle of champagne, surrounded by topless and scantily clad "broads" who bounce up a...
View 'Trump Campaign Reacts To Trump Sex Tape , "Not Everything Longer Than It Is Thick Out of Which White Fluid Comes Jetting in Successive, Pumping Streams Represents A Spasmodic Penis In The Undulating Throes Of A Massive Ejaculation"'

Farage Schools Trump in the Art of the Ferret

Nigel Farage, key political Brexit salesman, has been called in as debate coach to Donald Trump for the upcoming town hall style presidential debate on October 9. Farage is free to take on free-lance work since resigning in early July as leader...
View 'Farage Schools Trump in the Art of the Ferret'

Trump Vows To Ban Arabic Numerals In Case They Have ISIS Sleeper Cell Ties

In anther appeal to anti-Islamic sentiment republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has stated that he intends to rid the country of Arabic numerals for security reasons. During one of his narcissistic tirades in the middle of a campaign spee...
View 'Trump Vows To Ban Arabic Numerals In Case They Have ISIS Sleeper Cell Ties'

Trump team says time to take the gloves off Debate # 2

Donald Trump will spare no tactic in presidential debate number two, October 9. This means up front and nasty--with Hillary's marriage to Bill. "Last time I was kind to her, very decent," Mr. Trump has said. "But no more. That's the way it is,...
View 'Trump team says time to take the gloves off Debate # 2'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 3 plus 2?

7 24 5 9
105 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more