Monday, 26 September 2016

image for Trump-Hillary Debate is Interrupted by Ben Carson
Dr. Carson has many important items in his luggage.

Hofstra University, NY Debate officials setting up the stage for the upcoming program were surprised to be interrupted by one-time Republican candidate, heart-surgeon Ben Carson.

"He seemed confused, as if he was supposed to be appearing there since it was a debate. He still seemed confused when an aide came and explained to him that you had to be invited to debate with the candidates and that HIS debates actually ended a while ago," explained a show official.

"He said he would just wait in back until his name was called. He waited back there for about eight hours. The only way we could get him to leave was to tell him his luggage had arrived. He gave a gleeful shout and ran outside."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

