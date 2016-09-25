Written by Al N.
Sunday, 25 September 2016

"Let's face it" spoke Trump's publicist. "The Donald will do anything to get back on TV on a regular basis."

Bowlegs, OK Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for conspiring to have his show,The Apprentice, canceled.

"I know they were scared of me and felt they had to do something. But it backfired on them because I never would have run for President if I still had a steady stream of people I could fire like on my TV show," said Trump.

"Of course, I never thought anyone would really go for all that Mexicans are rapists, we'll build a wall crap, but all you crazy-ass people ate it up so I kept moving forward! I just wanted to stir up publicity so NBC would give me my show back!" trumpeted Trump.

"I don't know what I'm going to do now!" admitted a scared-looking Trump.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

