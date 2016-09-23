Written by susan allen-rosario
Friday, 23 September 2016

image for Presidential candidates abducted during rally
No one appeared at the podium...

It's what their mother always warned them about…You can go to hell for lying'

The crowds were there waiting… a sinister still was in the air… each soul tried to maintain a cherry attitude… by humming a familiar tune…when no one appeared at the podium they feared the worst.

Satan had come to claim one of his own.

It happened not on one stage but two as Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton prepared to speak to their supporters. Darkness engulfed the room and a loud crashing was heard by all.

As the secret service agents scrambled to find a light switch a rancid stench filled the air and a voice rang out…"Excuse me, ladies and gentlemen it appears that our guest speaker has gone missing."
What will become of the upcoming elections in November no one seems to want to speculate. What to do if for some reason the two never return. One Donald Trump supporter stated she thought it was a sign.
"Maybe this means we need to start over… this race was getting so angry and nasty it's no wonder Satan showed up."

Satan released a statement after he received several angry tweets regarding the apparent abductions.

"What the hell? You morons can't get anything right… I am doing my job. They EARNED their just reward. This was retrieval. They are gone, get over it."

Heaven says they will have to stand by the contract as it was written.
"Rules are rules. It's all about good verses evil, balance. We used to say that if you told a lie a dragon fly would fly into your mouth and bite off your tongue…then we got letters…the animal rights people were furious. And the dragon flies community? We can't even print what they said.

In the new contract a simple retrieval was the most humane treatment both parties would agree on. We don't even want to tell you what Satan had in mind…some liked it hot…but his plan was smoking."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

