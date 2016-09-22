Written by thomas o'hanlon
Thursday, 22 September 2016

The Eloquent One

A near maniacal Donald Trump in front of a packed house at the convention of the National Association of This and That defended his voters in the wake of Hilary's 'deplorable' comment by going on the offensive.

"I have waited patiently while I figured out the correct words and phrases to call Mrs. Clinton's voters and I am finally able to vent" he said as the raucous crowd began clapping rhythmically.

"In no uncertain terms" he continued "I find them to be stupid idiots, nincompoops, and fat heads!"

As the crowd began to rise and shout their agreement Mr. Trump continued "furthermore, they all have bad breath, walk funny, tinkle in their trousers, have ugly noses, are cross eyed, have dry and coarse hair, and dress like…I don't know what"

"Tell it like it is, Donald" many in the energized crowd shouted "you got that right" some said.

"Smelly, stinky, stupid, wart ridden, fart breath, tubs of poo!" he shouted as his audience, filled with revenge and vindication rushed out the doors of the convention center to confront Clinton voters and call them names.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

