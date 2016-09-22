Written by joseph k winter
Thursday, 22 September 2016

image for Interview with Trump's mouth
Re-union surgery for BMDS (brain-mouth disparity syndrome) now available

Despite the dire trouble Mr. Trump's mouth is in, Spoof Investigations has managed a separate, exclusive interview with this orifice.

The interview occurred in a dark alley behind Trump Tower and was probably subject to surveillance cameras.

Mr. Trump's mouth is currently in trouble due to Mr. Trump's actions against it, including a lawsuit.

Also Mr. Trump has recently stated, "My mouth will have its way," as though his mouth is a separate entity for which he bears no responsibility.

In response, Mr. Trump's mouth paused with firm lips before replying, "Well, you know, I'm very generous, as everybody who knows me will tell you. So I'll let this go."

But questioned on how this split between Mr. Trump and Mr. Trump's mouth can be explained, a lengthy response indicated the problem, essentially, is that Mr. Trump likes to accuse others for his own mistakes.

Mr. Trump's mouth added: "He's really the boss. I'm not the boss."

At this point a sound emerged from alley surveillance cameras somewhere to say: "You got that right."

Mr. Trump's mouth was then silent, eyes blinking, and later said Mr. Trump himself had, again, reprimanded him.

Meanwhile, Dr. Forward Nycelium, specialist in nose and mouth disorders, indicates that a kind of schizophrenia between brain and mouth is again rampant in US politics.

"The tendency is to use mouth to put forth unverified information, then excuse brain by saying it has been misunderstood, as with 'I never said that'. "

Was this obfuscation another way of using that old language for this behavior--"propaganda"?

Mr. Trump's mouth put in: "But he means well."

The sound in the alley came on again: "If you think my opponent does not have the same problem, you're obviously in la-la land."

Ms. Clinton's campaign management immediately released a statement:

"Every utterance of Ms. Clinton, unlike her opponent's, is carefully vetted, run through a private email server check system, and tested in a how-will-it-play analysis operated by Karl Roving & Associates."

"We're moving toward laser surgery," Mr. Trump's mouth responded. "For re-union and healing of brain and mouth. Terrific investment opportunity here, folks!"

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

