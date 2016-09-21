Written by pinkwalrus
Rating:
Share/Bookmark
Print this

Wednesday, 21 September 2016

image for Dolphins Offer Widespread Election-Season Cheering Through New Communicator
Had a hard day? Want to talk about it?

Stories throughout the ages tell of dolphins aiding drowning, shipwrecked sailors. Now dolphins are offering the American public aid in an unprecedented way.

Dolphins Among Us, a Florida based non-profit, just perfected a patented human-dolphin communication device. Using the device dolphins along several U.S. shores told researchers they know much of the U.S. population is depressed, agitated and demoralized during this combative time before the 2016 presidential election.

They offer immediate help.

Using this new communicator device, a DolphSpeak, the dolphins will man underwater help lines. Temporary shoreline facilities where dolphins speak directly by phone to troubled individuals have already been constructed in Florida, California, and Hawaii.

Starting with 200 bottlenose dolphins rotating to provide 24 hour coverage, dolphins will take phone calls from now through Tuesday, November 8th from anyone who is getting overwhelmed by all the negativity.

Known for their cheerful and playful disposition, the dolphins offer a strong dose of positivity. So far their calls have been exceptionally successful.

On the whole, the marine mammals tend to recommend a lot of play, food and time with friends for distressed callers. In addition, they encourage time spent in baths, hot tubs, pools, rivers, and oceans. They also support plenty of sex.

On a side note, researchers were keen to mention that the dolphins wish to pass on their support to Noodle, the porpoise. "Well played Noodle."

Make pinkwalrus's day - give this story five thumbs-up (there's no need to register, the thumbs are just down there!)

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Print this

More fake news stories

"They Let Anyone Into the Hancock High School Hall of Fame These Days," Athletic Director Complains

LEMAY, MO--An outraged John Dupree, Athletic Director for Hancock Senior High School, called reporters into his office Thursday to make known his anger with what he feels is the growing ease to which alumni have been elected to the Hancock High Schoo...
View '"They Let Anyone Into the Hancock High School Hall of Fame These Days," Athletic Director Complains'

Interview with Trump's mouth

Despite the dire trouble Mr. Trump's mouth is in, Spoof Investigations has managed a separate, exclusive interview with this orifice. The interview occurred in a dark alley behind Trump Tower and was probably subject to surveillance cameras. Mr...
View 'Interview with Trump's mouth'

Write In Campaign For President Bigfoot Sweeps The Nation

The favorability ratings of the presidential candidates, Clinton and Trump, are at about 30%, so this opens the way for a new candidate. Of course, it is now too late to get on the ballot in any of the 50 states. But a write in candidate for Pr...
View 'Write In Campaign For President Bigfoot Sweeps The Nation'

Trump To Command Military Expedition Against ISIS

In November 2015 Donald Trump said, "I know more about ISIS than the generals do. Believe me." In that same year Mr. Trump stated, "I always felt that I was in the military" because of his education at a military-themed boarding school. He said his...
View 'Trump To Command Military Expedition Against ISIS'

Presidential candidates abducted during rally

It's what their mother always warned them about…You can go to hell for lying' The crowds were there waiting… a sinister still was in the air… each soul tried to maintain a cherry attitude… by humming a familiar tune…when no one appeared at the...
View 'Presidential candidates abducted during rally'

Trump's Revenge

A near maniacal Donald Trump in front of a packed house at the convention of the National Association of This and That defended his voters in the wake of Hilary's 'deplorable' comment by going on the offensive. "I have waited patiently while...
View 'Trump's Revenge'

Trump Claims Obama and "Crooked Hillary" Conspired to Have His NBC Show Cancelled

Bowlegs, OK Donald Trump accused Hillary Clinton and Barack Obama for conspiring to have his show,The Apprentice, canceled. "I know they were scared of me and felt they had to do something. But it backfired on them because I never would have run...
View 'Trump Claims Obama and "Crooked Hillary" Conspired to Have His NBC Show Cancelled'

Obama Vetoes 911 Family Victim Relief Bill, "If Passed, Law Would Deter Future Terrorist Attacks and That Is Not Acceptable."

Washington DC - Appearing in what he called a "Dakishi" and then apologizing in case he pronounced the word wrong, President Obama today told reporters in the White House briefing room that there was "no fucking way" he would sign a bill allowing vic...
View 'Obama Vetoes 911 Family Victim Relief Bill, "If Passed, Law Would Deter Future Terrorist Attacks and That Is Not Acceptable."'

More by this writer

«
»
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story
View Story

Share/Bookmark

Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Email:

What's 4 plus 4?

6 17 8 18
65 readers are online right now!

Go to top

Spoof news

 

UK News

Spoof Xtra

Our writers

 

Archive

About

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more